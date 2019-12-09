There are many thousands of species of fish inhabiting the world’s waters. Recently, researchers have uncovered around 40 new species in a lake in Africa. The number is impressive, but the investigators explain how these new varieties came to be.

Researchers have found over 40 new fish species in Lake Mweru. One individual from one such species is pictured above.

Image credit: Prof. Ole Seehausen

There are over 34,000 recognized species of fish around the world, and they inhabit a wide range of watery habitats.

While this number may already seem high, researchers keep on finding more new varieties of fish, some of which may be evolving continuously.

Most recently, a team of investigators from institutions across the globe — led by evolutionary biologist Joana Meier, Ph.D., from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom — discovered dozens of new species of predatory, freshwater fish.

In a study paper published in Nature , Meier and colleagues say that the body of water they focused on — Lake Mweru, which lies at the border between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo — houses “a spectacular diversity” of fish, most of which zoologists had never encountered before.

“We found a dazzling variety of ecologically diverse new species — called radiations — that were previously unknown,” says Meier.

The species of fish that the researchers observed in Lake Mweru are cichlids of the family Cichlidae — a very diverse family of fish, most of which inhabit freshwater habitats.

The researchers found more than 40 previously unknown cichlid species in Lake Mweru. The scientists also studied the waters of Lake Bangweulu in Zambia but found no evidence of such striking diversity.

“The new species of cichlids [in Lake Mewru] adapted to use all the available food resources in the lake,” Meier observes. “Some,” she notes, feed on insect larvae, others [on] zooplankton or algae. Some newly discovered fish are predators with large teeth, which we named ‘large-tooth serranchromines’.”