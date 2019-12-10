For years, people have associated marijuana with recreational use and "getting high." Though many people may talk about the effects of marijuana, it is important to understand that different people may have very varied reactions to marijuana use. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana is the "most commonly used illicit drug" in the United States. In fact, a 2015 drug abuse and use survey stated that over 22 million people used marijuana in a single month. Keep reading for more information on what it feels like to be high on marijuana, what causes it, and the factors that can affect how a person may respond to marijuana in its various forms.

How does marijuana affect the brain? Share on Pinterest Marijuana use can produce sensations of relaxation and euphoria. Marijuana contains hundreds of compounds . Scientists and researchers are particularly interested in two of these chemical compounds: cannabidiol (CBD) and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC produces the high when a person smokes, ingests, or vapes it. It enters the bloodstream and makes its way to the brain. It then attaches to receptors in the brain, which causes the high to occur in most people. THC also slows down communication between the brain and rest of the body, which gives marijuana its calming effect. Proponents of recreational marijuana use often talk about the positive effects of being high. These sensations can include: a feeling of relaxation

euphoria

laughter or giggles

hunger

greater amusement and enjoyment

greater sensitivity to color, touch, smell, light, taste, and sound

a feeling of being more creative Marijuana can cause the body to become dependent on the good feelings it produces. Over time, a person's body may greatly reduce the number of endocrines it creates because the chemicals within marijuana replace the naturally occurring chemicals present in the body. However, this is still just a theory, as there has been no research yet.

The stages of being high THC levels in the blood vary over time. Generally, they will build until they peak, and once they peak, they start to work their way out of the blood through a person's urine or stool. As THC levels rise and fall, a person may experience different effects from marijuana. During the peak, a person is most likely to experience the euphoric effect. As the THC concentrations in the blood begin to fall, however, a person may experience: hunger

sleepiness

anxiety or mild paranoia The speed at which a person goes through these stages, and which stages they experience, will depend on several factors, including: the method of use, such as vaping, smoking, or ingesting

strain

potency

dose

sex

age

physiology

frequency of use

use of alcohol or other drugs while using marijuana

Strains The term "strain" refers to the subspecies of the marijuana plant. There are three main strains of marijuana: Cannabis indica, Cannabis sativa, and a hybrid of the two. In general, frequent users of marijuana believe that Cannabis indica strains produce a sensation of relaxation, while Cannabis sativa strains produce more of the euphoric high, which is better for creativity and social interaction. A hybrid strain may cause both effects, to varying degrees. However, according to an interview with Dr. Ethan Russo, an established expert on the human endocannabinoid system, there is no evidence to suggest that the different strains actually produce different effects. Instead, he explained that the differences are based on how a person reacts to the individual plant and the amount of terpenoids within the particular plant the person is using. More research is needed in this area, however.

Methods of consumption There are several different ways of using marijuana. The three most common methods of use are: smoking

vaping

using edibles, such as brownies or candies THC absorption differs depending on the method a person uses. For example, when a person smokes or vapes marijuana, the effects of being high occur almost immediately. The THC enters the lungs and bloodstream, and the user very quickly reaches their peak high. When a person ingests marijuana in the form of edibles, however, it has to travel through the digestive tract, which slows down the process of absorption into the blood. Therefore, it takes longer for the effects of the edibles to kick in. Take care not to take too much while waiting for an effect. In 2016, a review of studies identified the following time frames for smoking, vaping, and using edibles: Smoking or vaping Edibles Onset Within a few minutes 30–90 minutes Peak 20–30 minutes 3 hours Total time 2–3 hours Around 24 hours

CBD vs. THC CBD and THC are two of many different compounds present in marijuana. CBD and THC both interact with cannabinoid receptors, but only THC causes the high that people associate with recreational marijuana use. Learn more about the similarities and differences here. CBD does not cause a high. Manufacturers often extract CBD from the marijuana plant for medicinal use. Healthcare professionals have used CBD to treat pain, anxiety, and several other medical conditions. Learn more about CBD oils and their effects here. THC is present in the bud of the marijuana plant, which is why people tend to use these parts in recreational joints and edibles.

Possible side effects of being very high If a person smokes, vapes, or consumes too much marijuana, they may experience unpleasant effects. These might include: panic

psychosis

confusion

anxiety

paranoia

delusions

hallucinations

nausea and vomiting

red eyes

delayed reaction times

reduced muscle and limb coordination

increased heart rate

distorted senses People who do not use marijuana regularly are more likely to experience these unpleasant effects from being high. It is unclear whether or not there are long-term side effects of using marijuana. Researchers must determine what, if any, long-term complications of marijuana use exist. Generally, there are minimal side effects when using marijuana to get high. According to Americans for Safe Access, a person would need to smoke the equivalent of 1,500 pounds of marijuana in 15 minutes to overdose. However, this is untested and more or less impossible. The National Institute of Drug Abuse warn that a person who has used too much marijuana may experience acute psychosis, the effects of which can include hallucinations, delusions, and loss of personal identity. A person is also more likely to become very high on marijuana if they use edibles. This is because when a person consumes edibles, the marijuana has to pass through the digestive system before it enters the bloodstream. The result of this is a delay of the onset of the high associated with marijuana. This delay can cause a person to eat more than needed as they wait for the effects to kick in. The American Addiction Centers also warn that some people who deal marijuana may mix it with additional drugs. They cite the following potential side effects: hyperactivity or aggressiveness

cardiac arrest

stroke

seizures

high blood pressure

headache

chest pain

hyperactivity

aggressive behavior

irregular heartbeat It is important to note that these additional side effects would be the result of the drugs added to the marijuana. Pure marijuana should not cause these more severe side effects.

