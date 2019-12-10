Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a name for a group of cancers that start in certain types of white blood cell. According to the American Cancer Society, non-Hodgkin lymphoma is among the most common forms of cancer in the United States, making up around 4% of all cancer cases in the country. It can develop at any age and is common in children and young adults. The risk, however, increases as a person ages, and more than half of those with the disease are 65 or older when they receive the diagnosis. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is more common in males — about 1 in 42 develop it, while the disease occurs in about 1 in 54 females. This article explains what non-Hodgkin lymphoma is and outlines the types, symptoms, and treatment options. It also looks at the latest statistics regarding prognosis and outlook.

Understanding non-Hodgkin lymphoma Non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin are the two main types of lymphoma. Lymphomas are cancers that begin in white blood cells called lymphocytes. These cells are a part of the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system. As well as contributing to the fight against infections and diseases, the lymphatic system helps fluids, including blood, move around the body. Lymphoma can develop in any area of the body that contains lymph tissue, including the: lymph nodes, which exist throughout the body — in the chest, abdomen, and pelvis, for example

spleen, which creates lymphocytes and other immune cells

bone marrow, where new blood cells form

thymus, a gland in the upper chest that plays a role in developing lymphocytes

adenoids and tonsils, which fight against infection in the back of the throat

digestive tract, as some areas contain lymph tissues Without treatment, non-Hodgkin lymphoma can spread throughout the body. The blood can transport cancerous white blood cells to distant areas.

Types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma There are many types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. They fall into two main groups, based on whether the affected white blood cells are B cells or T cells. Doctors also classify lymphomas based on how fast they grow. Any type can be slow-growing (indolent) or fast-growing (aggressive). B cell types According to the Cancer Support Community, around 85% of non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases in the U.S. start in B cells. Below are the two most common types. Diffuse large B cell lymphoma Around 1 in 3 cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma are this type. It usually starts as a lump in a lymph node. Sometimes, diffuse large B cell lymphoma starts in the intestine, bone, brain, or spinal cord. It grows quickly but usually responds well to treatment. Follicular lymphoma Almost 20% of lymphomas in the U.S. are this type, which starts in the lymph nodes and bone marrow. Follicular lymphoma usually grows slowly and responds to treatment, but it is difficult to cure and may come back. Less common types of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma include: mucosa-associated lymphatic tissue lymphoma

small cell lymphocytic lymphoma, or chronic lymphocytic leukemia

intravascular large B cell lymphoma

mantle cell lymphoma

Burkitt's lymphoma

hairy cell leukemia

primary central nervous system lymphoma

mediastinal (thymic) large B cell lymphoma

lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma, or Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia

nodal marginal zone B cell lymphoma

splenic marginal zone lymphoma

extranodal marginal zone B cell lymphoma

primary effusion lymphoma T cell types The Cancer Support Community report that T cell types account for fewer than 15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases in the U.S. Subtypes include: Peripheral T cell lymphoma : Also known as generic T cell lymphoma, this is the most common type of T cell lymphoma, and there is a range of further subtypes.

: Also known as generic T cell lymphoma, this is the most common type of T cell lymphoma, and there is a range of further subtypes. Cutaneous T cell lymphoma: This type includes T cell lymphomas that primarily affect the skin, but they can also affect the blood, lymph nodes, and internal organs. Other types of lymphoma that affect the T cells include: anaplastic large cell lymphoma

angioimmunoblastic T cell lymphoma

Symptoms The symptoms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma often depend on the specific type and where it is in the body. Some people experience no symptoms before the cancer has become advanced. Common symptoms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma include: enlarged lymph nodes

chills

a swollen belly

feeling full after eating very little

bruising easily

shortness of breath

a cough

frequent infections

unexplained weight loss

fatigue A person with a B cell type may also have a fever that comes and goes and severe night sweats. The symptoms of cutaneous T cell lymphoma tend to include enlarged lymph nodes, dry skin, itching, and a red rash.

Diagnosis A biopsy is the only way to diagnose non-Hodgkin lymphoma. This involves taking a sample of cells using a small needle. A pathologist will then examine this sample under a microscope to check for signs of the condition. Staging After making a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the doctor will perform a number of tests to see how far the cancer has progressed. Doctors call this staging. Staging may involve imaging tests, such as X-rays or MRI scans. The healthcare team may also perform blood tests, bone marrow biopsies, or heart and lung function tests. There are four stages of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Stage 1 is the least advanced, while stage 4 is the most advanced. The American Cancer Society provides details about the stages of this condition.

Treatment There are four main types of treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma: chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted cell therapies. Often, doctors recommend combining treatments, and the best combination will depend on a number of factors, including: the type and stage of the lymphoma

the person's overall health and fitness levels

Causes and risk factors The medical community does not know what causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but a number of things make it more likely to develop. The risk factors for non-Hodgkin lymphoma include: being older, as most people who receive the diagnosis are 65 or older

being male

carrying excess weight and having an unhealthful diet

having bacterial infections, such as with Helicobacter pylori

having viral infections, such as with the Epstein-Barr virus

having an autoimmune disorder, such as rheumatoid arthritis

having received an organ transplant

having had cancer treatment before

having been exposed to radiation

having an immunodeficiency disorder, such as AIDS