When following a keto diet, some people may find it difficult to work out the right foods to eat and when to eat them. Meal plans can help people get used to the diet or stick with it.

The keto diet is a high fat, low carbohydrate diet. Potential benefits of the keto diet plan include weight loss and fat loss.

Though various sources report different percentages, a keto diet comprises approximately:

  • 55–60% fats
  • 30–35% protein
  • 5–10% carbohydrates

A study in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism reports that those following a "well-formulated" keto diet typically consume under 50 grams (g) of carbs and approximately 1.5 g of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

In order to stick to these macronutrient ratios, most experts agree that meal planning for a keto diet is essential.

Read on to learn more about the keto diet and discover what a 7-day keto meal plan might look like.

A keto meal is one that contains under 50 g of total carbs or contributes about 30 g of net carbs per day. Net carbs are total carbs minus the fiber.

Fiber is present in plants and is important to include in a keto diet because fiber protects gut bacteria, improves digestive function, and helps prevent constipation.

In the keto diet, the majority of daily calories come from fats, while lesser amounts come from proteins. Meat, fish, eggs, and dairy feature heavily in the keto diet.

When the body cannot rely on carbohydrates for energy, it must burn fat for fuel. This results in a buildup of acids called ketones in the body. This results in a bodily state of ketosis.

According to a 2012 study, a keto diet may reduce fat mass, waist circumference, and fasting insulin levels.

Also, a 2012 review of 23 studies indicates that a low carbohydrate diet, such as the keto diet, could lower some of the primary risk factors for heart disease, including high blood pressure, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and triglycerides.

Many people follow a keto plan for a set amount of time before altering the diet to include more carbohydrates and less fat.

Below is a sample 7-day keto meal plan. People can tailor these meals and snacks to their liking, but they should be careful not to exceed 50 g of total carbohydrates daily.

BreakfastLunchDinnerSnacks
MondayEgg muffins with Cheddar cheese, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoesSpiced cauliflower soup with bacon pieces or tofu cubesGarlic and herb buttered shrimp with zucchini noodles Roast turkey, cucumber, and cheese roll-ups

Sticks of celery and pepper with guacamole
Tuesday (Low fiber day)Scrambled eggs on a bed of sautéed greens with pumpkin seedsChicken mayonnaise salad with cucumber, avocado, tomato, almonds, and onionBeef stew made with mushrooms, onions, celery, herbs, and beef brothSmoothie with almond milk, nut butter, chia seeds, and spinach

Olives
WednesdayOmelet with mushrooms, broccoli, and peppersAvocado and egg salad with onion and spices, served in lettuce cupsCajun spiced chicken breast with cauliflower rice and Brussels sprout saladNuts

Slices of cheese and bell peppers
ThursdaySmoothie containing almond milk, nut butter, spinach, chia seeds, and protein powderShrimp and avocado salad with tomatoes, feta cheese, herbs, lemon juice, and olive oilGarlic butter steak with mushrooms and asparagus A boiled egg

Flax crackers with cheese
Friday2 eggs, fried in butter, with avocado and blackberriesGrilled salmon with a salad of mixed leafy greens and tomatoChicken breast with cauliflower mash and green beansKale chips

Slices of cheese and bell peppers
SaturdayScrambled eggs with jalapeños, green onions, and tomatoes sprinkled with sunflower seedsTuna salad with tomatoes and avocado plus macadamia nutsPork chops with nonstarchy vegetables of choice Celery sticks with almond butter dip

A handful of berries and nuts
SundayYogurt with keto-friendly granolaGrass-fed beef burger (no bun) with guacamole, tomato, and kale saladStir-fried chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, and peppers, with homemade satay sauce Sugar-free turkey jerky

An egg and vegetable muffin

It can be challenging for vegetarians and vegans to follow a keto diet, as many of the calories in these diets come from carbohydrates. Even sources of nonanimal protein, such as lentils and beans, are often relatively high in carbs.

In the standard keto diet, animal products tend to make up a large portion of meals because these foods are naturally high in fat, high in protein, and low in carbohydrates.

Though tricky, it is possible to follow a vegetarian or vegan keto diet. Those who do not eat meat or fish can replace these products with high fat plant-based foods.

Vegetarians can also eat eggs and some forms of dairy as part of the diet.

EatAvoidEnjoy occasionally
Meat and poultry
  • chicken
  • grass-fed beef
  • organ meats
  • pork
  • turkey
  • venison
  • breaded meats
  • processed meats
  • bacon
  • low fat meat, such as skinless chicken breast
Dairy
  • butter
  • cream
  • full fat cheeses, including Cheddar, goat cheese, and mozzarella
  • full fat yogurt
  • ice-cream
  • milk
  • nonfat yogurt
  • sweetened yogurt
Fish
  • herring
  • mackerel
  • wild salmon
  • breaded fish
Eggs
  • whole eggs (pastured and organic when possible)
Nuts and seeds
  • chocolate-covered nuts
  • sweetened nut butters
  • cashews
Oils and fats
  • avocados
  • coconut products
  • fruit and nut oils, such as avocado, coconut, olive, and sesame
  • olives
  • margarine
  • shortening
  • vegetable oils, including canola and corn oil
Vegetables
  • asparagus
  • broccoli
  • cauliflower
  • onions
  • celery
  • eggplant
  • leafy greens
  • mushrooms
  • tomatoes
  • peppers
  • other nonstarchy vegetables
Fruits
  • berries
Beans and legumes
Condiments
  • herbs and spices
  • lemon juice
  • mayonnaise with no added sugar
  • salt and pepper
  • vinegar
  • salad dressings with no added sugar
  • barbecue sauce
  • ketchup
  • maple syrup
  • salad dressings with added sugar
  • sweet dipping sauces
Grains and grain products
  • baked goods
  • bread
  • breakfast cereals
  • crackers
  • oats
  • pasta
  • rice
  • wheat
Beverages
  • almond or flax milk
  • bone broth
  • unsweetened teas and coffees
  • water (still or sparkling)
  • beer
  • fruit juice
  • soda
  • sports drinks
  • sugary alcoholic drinks
  • sweetened tea
  • low carb alcoholic drinks, such as vodka
Others
  • artificial sweeteners
  • candy
  • coconut sugar
  • fast food
  • processed foods
  • sugar

The following tips may help people stick to the keto diet:

  • Set a start date.
  • Reorganize the pantry and refrigerator so that they do not contain high carbohydrate foods.
  • Make a weekly meal plan. This is key to eating balanced meals and preventing hunger.
  • Stock up on keto-friendly foods and beverages.
  • Read product labels carefully and check the ingredients list and carb content of each item.
  • Prepare meals ahead of time and freeze or refrigerate them in batches.
  • If hunger pangs occur regularly, try eating five or six small meals, instead of three large ones.
  • To avoid "keto flu" in the early stages, drink plenty of fluids and supplement with electrolytes.
  • Consider taking to fill in nutritional gaps while following this diet.
  • Consider temporarily reducing physical activity during the first week or two, while the body adjusts to the new diet.
  • Discuss any queries or concerns with a doctor or dietitian.

The keto diet is a high fat, moderate protein, and low carbohydrate diet.

People following it should aim to consume under 50 g of total carbs each day. Meals tend to consist primarily of animal proteins and plant and animal fats with nonstarchy vegetables.

It is important to plan meals on the keto diet in order to adhere to the correct macronutrient ratios, meet fiber goals, and prevent hunger. It can also be helpful to work with a doctor or dietitian to ensure that nutritional deficiencies do not occur.