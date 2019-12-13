When following a keto diet, some people may find it difficult to work out the right foods to eat and when to eat them. Meal plans can help people get used to the diet or stick with it. The keto diet is a high fat, low carbohydrate diet. Potential benefits of the keto diet plan include weight loss and fat loss. Though various sources report different percentages, a keto diet comprises approximately: 55–60% fats

30–35% protein

5–10% carbohydrates A study in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism reports that those following a "well-formulated" keto diet typically consume under 50 grams (g) of carbs and approximately 1.5 g of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. In order to stick to these macronutrient ratios, most experts agree that meal planning for a keto diet is essential. Read on to learn more about the keto diet and discover what a 7-day keto meal plan might look like.

What is a keto meal? Share on Pinterest Weight loss and fat loss are possible benefits of a keto diet. A keto meal is one that contains under 50 g of total carbs or contributes about 30 g of net carbs per day. Net carbs are total carbs minus the fiber. Fiber is present in plants and is important to include in a keto diet because fiber protects gut bacteria, improves digestive function, and helps prevent constipation. In the keto diet, the majority of daily calories come from fats, while lesser amounts come from proteins. Meat, fish, eggs, and dairy feature heavily in the keto diet. When the body cannot rely on carbohydrates for energy, it must burn fat for fuel. This results in a buildup of acids called ketones in the body. This results in a bodily state of ketosis. According to a 2012 study , a keto diet may reduce fat mass, waist circumference, and fasting insulin levels. Also, a 2012 review of 23 studies indicates that a low carbohydrate diet, such as the keto diet, could lower some of the primary risk factors for heart disease, including high blood pressure, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and triglycerides. Many people follow a keto plan for a set amount of time before altering the diet to include more carbohydrates and less fat.

1-week sample meal plan Below is a sample 7-day keto meal plan. People can tailor these meals and snacks to their liking, but they should be careful not to exceed 50 g of total carbohydrates daily. Breakfast Lunch Dinner Snacks Monday Egg muffins with Cheddar cheese, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes Spiced cauliflower soup with bacon pieces or tofu cubes Garlic and herb buttered shrimp with zucchini noodles Roast turkey, cucumber, and cheese roll-ups



Sticks of celery and pepper with guacamole Tuesday (Low fiber day) Scrambled eggs on a bed of sautéed greens with pumpkin seeds Chicken mayonnaise salad with cucumber, avocado, tomato, almonds, and onion Beef stew made with mushrooms, onions, celery, herbs, and beef broth Smoothie with almond milk, nut butter, chia seeds, and spinach



Olives Wednesday Omelet with mushrooms, broccoli, and peppers Avocado and egg salad with onion and spices, served in lettuce cups Cajun spiced chicken breast with cauliflower rice and Brussels sprout salad Nuts



Slices of cheese and bell peppers Thursday Smoothie containing almond milk, nut butter, spinach, chia seeds, and protein powder Shrimp and avocado salad with tomatoes, feta cheese, herbs, lemon juice, and olive oil Garlic butter steak with mushrooms and asparagus A boiled egg



Flax crackers with cheese Friday 2 eggs, fried in butter, with avocado and blackberries Grilled salmon with a salad of mixed leafy greens and tomato Chicken breast with cauliflower mash and green beans Kale chips



Slices of cheese and bell peppers Saturday Scrambled eggs with jalapeños, green onions, and tomatoes sprinkled with sunflower seeds Tuna salad with tomatoes and avocado plus macadamia nuts Pork chops with nonstarchy vegetables of choice Celery sticks with almond butter dip



A handful of berries and nuts Sunday Yogurt with keto-friendly granola Grass-fed beef burger (no bun) with guacamole, tomato, and kale salad Stir-fried chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, and peppers, with homemade satay sauce Sugar-free turkey jerky



An egg and vegetable muffin

Vegetarian and vegan keto meals It can be challenging for vegetarians and vegans to follow a keto diet, as many of the calories in these diets come from carbohydrates. Even sources of nonanimal protein, such as lentils and beans, are often relatively high in carbs. In the standard keto diet, animal products tend to make up a large portion of meals because these foods are naturally high in fat, high in protein, and low in carbohydrates. Though tricky, it is possible to follow a vegetarian or vegan keto diet. Those who do not eat meat or fish can replace these products with high fat plant-based foods. Vegetarians can also eat eggs and some forms of dairy as part of the diet.

Foods to eat and avoid on a keto meal plan Eat Avoid Enjoy occasionally Meat and poultry chicken

grass-fed beef

organ meats

pork

turkey

venison breaded meats

processed meats bacon

low fat meat, such as skinless chicken breast Dairy butter

cream

full fat cheeses, including Cheddar, goat cheese, and mozzarella

full fat yogurt ice-cream

milk

nonfat yogurt

sweetened yogurt Fish herring

mackerel

wild salmon breaded fish Eggs whole eggs (pastured and organic when possible) Nuts and seeds macadamia nuts

pecans

almonds

chia seeds

flaxseeds

peanuts

pumpkin seeds

walnuts

unsweetened nut butters chocolate-covered nuts

sweetened nut butters

cashews Oils and fats avocados

coconut products

fruit and nut oils, such as avocado, coconut, olive, and sesame

olives margarine

shortening

vegetable oils, including canola and corn oil Vegetables asparagus

broccoli

cauliflower

onions

celery

eggplant

leafy greens

mushrooms

tomatoes

peppers

other nonstarchy vegetables butternut squash

corn

potatoes

sweet potatoes

pumpkin

other starchy vegetables Fruits bananas

citrus fruits

dried fruits

grapes

pineapple berries Beans and legumes all beans

chickpeas

lentils Condiments herbs and spices

lemon juice

mayonnaise with no added sugar

salt and pepper

vinegar

salad dressings with no added sugar barbecue sauce

ketchup

maple syrup

salad dressings with added sugar

sweet dipping sauces Grains and grain products baked goods

bread

breakfast cereals

crackers

oats

pasta

rice

wheat Beverages almond or flax milk

bone broth

unsweetened teas and coffees

water (still or sparkling) beer

fruit juice

soda

sports drinks

sugary alcoholic drinks

sweetened tea low carb alcoholic drinks, such as vodka Others artificial sweeteners

candy

coconut sugar

fast food

processed foods

sugar

Tips The following tips may help people stick to the keto diet: Set a start date.

Reorganize the pantry and refrigerator so that they do not contain high carbohydrate foods.

Make a weekly meal plan. This is key to eating balanced meals and preventing hunger.

Stock up on keto-friendly foods and beverages.

Read product labels carefully and check the ingredients list and carb content of each item.

Prepare meals ahead of time and freeze or refrigerate them in batches.

If hunger pangs occur regularly, try eating five or six small meals, instead of three large ones.

To avoid "keto flu" in the early stages, drink plenty of fluids and supplement with electrolytes.

Consider taking to fill in nutritional gaps while following this diet.

Consider temporarily reducing physical activity during the first week or two, while the body adjusts to the new diet.

Discuss any queries or concerns with a doctor or dietitian.