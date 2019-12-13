When following a keto diet, some people may find it difficult to work out the right foods to eat and when to eat them. Meal plans can help people get used to the diet or stick with it.
The keto diet is a high fat, low carbohydrate diet. Potential benefits of the keto diet plan include weight loss and fat loss.
Though various sources report different percentages, a keto diet
- 55–60% fats
- 30–35% protein
- 5–10% carbohydrates
In order to stick to these macronutrient ratios, most experts agree that meal planning for a keto diet is essential.
Read on to learn more about the keto diet and discover what a 7-day keto meal plan might look like.
A keto meal is one that contains under 50 g of total carbs or contributes about 30 g of net carbs per day. Net carbs are total carbs minus the fiber.
Fiber is present in plants and is important to include in a keto diet because fiber protects gut bacteria, improves digestive function, and helps prevent constipation.
In the keto diet, the majority of daily calories come from fats, while lesser amounts come from proteins. Meat, fish, eggs, and dairy feature heavily in the keto diet.
When the body cannot rely on carbohydrates for energy, it must burn fat for fuel. This results in a buildup of acids called ketones in the body. This results in a bodily state of ketosis.
According to
Also, a
Many people follow a keto plan for a set amount of time before altering the diet to include more carbohydrates and less fat.
Below is a sample 7-day keto meal plan. People can tailor these meals and snacks to their liking, but they should be careful not to exceed 50 g of total carbohydrates daily.
|Breakfast
|Lunch
|Dinner
|Snacks
|Monday
|Egg muffins with Cheddar cheese, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes
|Spiced cauliflower soup with bacon pieces or tofu cubes
|Garlic and herb buttered shrimp with zucchini noodles
| Roast turkey, cucumber, and cheese roll-ups
Sticks of celery and pepper with guacamole
|Tuesday (Low fiber day)
|Scrambled eggs on a bed of sautéed greens with pumpkin seeds
|Chicken mayonnaise salad with cucumber, avocado, tomato, almonds, and onion
|Beef stew made with mushrooms, onions, celery, herbs, and beef broth
|Smoothie with almond milk, nut butter, chia seeds, and spinach
Olives
|Wednesday
|Omelet with mushrooms, broccoli, and peppers
|Avocado and egg salad with onion and spices, served in lettuce cups
|Cajun spiced chicken breast with cauliflower rice and Brussels sprout salad
|Nuts
Slices of cheese and bell peppers
|Thursday
|Smoothie containing almond milk, nut butter, spinach, chia seeds, and protein powder
|Shrimp and avocado salad with tomatoes, feta cheese, herbs, lemon juice, and olive oil
|Garlic butter steak with mushrooms and asparagus
| A boiled egg
Flax crackers with cheese
|Friday
|2 eggs, fried in butter, with avocado and blackberries
|Grilled salmon with a salad of mixed leafy greens and tomato
|Chicken breast with cauliflower mash and green beans
|Kale chips
Slices of cheese and bell peppers
|Saturday
|Scrambled eggs with jalapeños, green onions, and tomatoes sprinkled with sunflower seeds
|Tuna salad with tomatoes and avocado plus macadamia nuts
|Pork chops with nonstarchy vegetables of choice
| Celery sticks with almond butter dip
A handful of berries and nuts
|Sunday
|Yogurt with keto-friendly granola
|Grass-fed beef burger (no bun) with guacamole, tomato, and kale salad
|Stir-fried chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, and peppers, with homemade satay sauce
| Sugar-free turkey jerky
An egg and vegetable muffin
It can be challenging for vegetarians and vegans to follow a keto diet, as many of the calories in these diets come from carbohydrates. Even sources of nonanimal protein, such as lentils and beans, are often relatively high in carbs.
In the standard keto diet, animal products tend to make up a large portion of meals because these foods are naturally high in fat, high in protein, and low in carbohydrates.
Though tricky, it is possible to follow a vegetarian or vegan keto diet. Those who do not eat meat or fish can replace these products with high fat plant-based foods.
Vegetarians can also eat eggs and some forms of dairy as part of the diet.
|Eat
|Avoid
|Enjoy occasionally
|Meat and poultry
|Dairy
|Fish
|Eggs
|Nuts and seeds
|Oils and fats
|Vegetables
|Fruits
|Beans and legumes
|Condiments
|Grains and grain products
|Beverages
|Others
The following tips may help people stick to the keto diet:
- Set a start date.
- Reorganize the pantry and refrigerator so that they do not contain high carbohydrate foods.
- Make a weekly meal plan. This is key to eating balanced meals and preventing hunger.
- Stock up on keto-friendly foods and beverages.
- Read product labels carefully and check the ingredients list and carb content of each item.
- Prepare meals ahead of time and freeze or refrigerate them in batches.
- If hunger pangs occur regularly, try eating five or six small meals, instead of three large ones.
- To avoid "keto flu" in the early stages, drink plenty of fluids and supplement with electrolytes.
- Consider taking to fill in nutritional gaps while following this diet.
- Consider temporarily reducing physical activity during the first week or two, while the body adjusts to the new diet.
- Discuss any queries or concerns with a doctor or dietitian.
The keto diet is a high fat, moderate protein, and low carbohydrate diet.
People following it should aim to consume under 50 g of total carbs each day. Meals tend to consist primarily of animal proteins and plant and animal fats with nonstarchy vegetables.
It is important to plan meals on the keto diet in order to adhere to the correct macronutrient ratios, meet fiber goals, and prevent hunger. It can also be helpful to work with a doctor or dietitian to ensure that nutritional deficiencies do not occur.