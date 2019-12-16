This article discusses the ingredients in makeup to watch out for and how to find safer alternatives.

Certain chemicals present in makeup and other cosmetic products can contain ingredients that researchers have linked to serious health concerns. Some of these health concerns include:

When a person uses cosmetics, their skin absorbs chemicals, which can then enter the bloodstream. People might also inhale powders or ingest some cosmetics — by using lip products, for example.

In the United States, there is no law that requires the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve cosmetics. This means that other than color additives, cosmetics can contain a number of dangerous chemicals with no regulation.

Although many ingredients in makeup are safe, a number of common ingredients can be harmful to both the body and the environment.

The following sections look at makeup ingredients that may have toxic effects. People may wish to avoid products that contain these chemicals.

Talc

In 2019, the FDA advised consumers to avoid using certain cosmetic items due to them testing positive for asbestos. These items contained talc, which itself is safe.

People can find talc in various makeup products, including blushes, eye shadows, and bronzers. It works in makeup to absorb moisture, give an opaque finish, and stop makeup from "caking."

However, talc may pose a health risk due to possible contamination with asbestos; both talc and asbestos are natural minerals in the earth that often occur close together. Asbestos is a known cancer-forming chemical and can contaminate untested talc that manufacturers use in certain cosmetics.

Triclosan

Triclosan may be present in some over-the-counter cosmetics. Some manufacturers add it to reduce the risk of contamination with bacteria. Products that might contain triclosan include toothpastes, antibacterial soaps, and body washes.

According to the FDA , high levels of triclosan may affect thyroid hormones and contribute to antibiotic resistance. Research is also currently looking into the long-term effects of triclosan on the development of skin cancer.

Scientists need further evidence to determine the exact effect of triclosan on human health.

It is currently banned from body care products sold at Whole Foods and is scheduled for a ban from CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens.

Lead

Cosmetic eye products that contain kohl may contain high levels of lead, which is a harmful heavy metal for the body.

Any eye product containing any of the following could potentially contain lead:

kohl

kajal

al-Kahal

surma

tiro

tozali

kwalli

Any product containing these ingredients is illegal in the U.S., as they come under the FDA's list of illegal color additives.

Mercury and thimerosal

Skin lighteners may contain mercury. Mercury is a heavy metal that is harmful to the body. It may affect the nervous system, cause kidney damage, and harm a developing fetus.

Thimerosal is a preservative that can appear in cosmetics and contains mercury.

Phthalates

Phthalates are present in some nail polishes and hair sprays, as well as the fragrances of many cleaning and cosmetic products.

Phthalates can unbalance hormones, particularly those that work alongside estrogen, such as testosterone. According to a breast cancer charity, phthalates may have a link with breast cancer. This is because certain changes in estrogen levels can cause breast cancer to develop.

Parabens

Manufacturers use parabens as preservatives in many cosmetics. Parabens may appear on cosmetic labels as the following:

methylparaben

propylparaben

ethylparaben

butylparaben

Parabens may be present in makeup, moisturizers, hair products, and shaving creams. Parabens can enter the body through the skin and mimic estrogen.

Although parabens will only act as a weak form of estrogen, it could still be enough to cause breast cancer cells to grow. This is because an imbalance of estrogen can sometimes trigger a certain type of breast cancer called hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.

Breast tissue and breast cancers can contain paraben, though this is not proof that they are linked with cancer. It could simply indicate their wide usage. Further research will help determine whether or not there is a definite link.

Formaldehyde

Formaldehyde, and chemicals that release formaldehyde over a certain period of time, are present in cosmetics, lotions, shampoos, shower gels, nail polishes, and hair straightening products.

Formaldehyde can cause allergic reactions, as well as irritation to the eyes and respiratory system. Some studies in laboratory animals have also linked the chemical with cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, these cosmetics "may raise the concentration of formaldehyde in the air inside the room for a short time, but the levels reached are far below what is considered to be hazardous."

They also suggest that professional hair smoothing treatments that use keratin can raise the indoor concentration of formaldehyde to potentially hazardous levels.

Toluene

Toluene is present in some nail treatments and nail polishes. It is a solvent that may be toxic to the brain, nervous system, and a developing fetus.

Like triclosan, toluene is also currently banned from body care products sold at Whole Foods and is scheduled for a ban from CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens.

Carbon black

Carbon black is present in mascaras, eye liners, and lipsticks, as it gives these products their coloring. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) link this chemical with cancer, and research has reported that carbon black is "possibly carcinogenic to humans."

Scientists usually base these studies on industrial-level exposure in factories or laboratory animals. More research is needed to determine the safety of small amounts of carbon black in cosmetics.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) may be present in foundations, concealers, and eyeliners, as well as other cosmetic products.

According to the EWG, there are more than 4,000 chemicals classed as PFAS that may pose the following risks:

harming a developing fetus

increasing a person's risk of cancer

affecting the immune system

affecting hormone balance

Benzophenone-type ultraviolet filters

Some makeup products may contain ultraviolet (UV) filters. Benzophenone is a type of UV filter that may disrupt hormones and have links with endometriosis.