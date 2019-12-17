Researchers have increasingly been studying the effects of diet and nutrition on mental health. Many of them have noticed that people who follow a standard Western diet, which includes highly processed foods and added sugars, have higher risks of developing anxiety and depression. Although the majority of the research to date has focused on the benefits of the Mediterranean diet, other dietary patterns may also have a positive effect on mental health. In this article, we review some of the evidence suggesting that a healthful diet can improve mental health and help treat or prevent certain conditions. We also explore how food affects our mood.

Can diet help with mental health? Share on Pinterest Changes to a person's diet may improve their mental health. Nutritional psychiatry, which some refer to as psychonutrition, is a new field of study that focuses on the effect of diet on mental health. Most studies have focused on the effects of the standard Western diet and the Mediterranean diet. An article in the Proceedings of the Nutrition Society reviewed the existing body of research on diet, nutrition, and mental health. The research suggests that the more closely a person follows a Western diet, with its highly processed foods, the more at risk they are for depression and anxiety. People who follow a Mediterranean diet, on the other hand, seem to be less likely to have mental health conditions. Researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry at the King's College in London in the United Kingdom investigated exactly how nutrition might affect mental health. They focused their research on the effects of diet on the hippocampus. The hippocampus is an area of the brain that generates new neurons in a process called neurogenesis. Research has linked neurogenesis in the hippocampus to a person's mood and cognition. Stressful experiences reduce neurogenesis in the hippocampus, while antidepressant drugs appear to promote this process. Factors that can negatively affect neurogenesis in adults include: aging

oxidative stress

high fat diets

high sugar diets

alcohol

opioids Healthful foods and habits appear to promote neurogenesis. These include: diets that include polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), curcumin, and polyphenols

a diet that meets calorie needs without a person overeating or undereating

physical exercise

learning

Foods or diets to avoid Several studies have shown that people who follow a Western diet comprising highly processed foods are more likely to have major depression or persistent mild depression. A 2010 study showed that women who ate unhealthful Western-style diets had more psychological symptoms. The foods that these participants were eating included: processed foods

fried foods

refined grains, such as white bread

sugary products

beer Similar unhealthful dietary patterns that typically lead to obesity, diabetes, and other physical health problems can also contribute to poor mental health.