Sleeping difficulty refers to difficulty falling asleep, difficulty staying asleep, or waking up too early. Low quality sleep and a lack of sleep can both negatively affect a person's health. Chronic sleep loss can even lead to headaches, excessive fatigue, and cognitive impairments. Sleeping difficulties may occur due to lifestyle factors, poor sleep hygiene, or the presence of an underlying medical condition. Whatever the cause, there are things a person can do to improve the quality or duration of their sleep. Read on to learn more about sleeping difficulty, including its causes and treatments and when to see a doctor.

Types of sleep disorders Sleep disorders are conditions that affect a person's quality or duration of sleep. If a person does not seek treatment, sleep disorders can lead to the following health complications: memory problems

difficulty concentrating

a weakened immune system

increased blood pressure

increased risk of heart disease

lower sex drive

changes in appetite

unexpected weight gain

loss of balance and coordination The sections below provide more detail on a number of different sleep conditions. Insomnia People with insomnia may have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or a combination of the two. Acute insomnia can last for a few days or weeks, while chronic insomnia can last for several months. The exact cause of insomnia varies from person to person. Possible causes may include: certain medications

chronic pain conditions

headaches and migraine

hormonal imbalances due to hypothyroidism

gastrointestinal problems

stress or emotional disturbances

major life changes Most cases of chronic insomnia develop due to medications or an underlying health condition. Treating the underlying condition or switching medications may help relieve insomnia. Sleep apnea Sleep apnea is a condition wherein the upper airways become blocked and impede a person's breathing while they sleep. People with sleep apnea may wake up multiple times in the night due to snoring or a lack of oxygen. Some symptoms of sleep apnea include: loud snoring

gasping for breath while asleep

weak or completely absent respiration A healthcare professional might recommend making lifestyle changes that will help reduce the severity of sleep apnea symptoms. These changes may include: limiting alcohol intake

being physically active

losing weight

eating a low fat, low sodium diet People with sleep apnea may also need to use a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device while they sleep. A CPAP device is a machine that works to keep the airways open. Restless legs syndrome Restless legs syndrome (RLS) occurs because tingling or aching sensations in the legs create an irresistible urge to move them. The symptoms of RLS tend to start late in the day and peak at night. Some possible causes of RLS include: genetics

iron deficiency

alcohol, caffeine, or nicotine use

certain cold medications

selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, which are a type of antidepressant

nerve damage

kidney disease There is currently no cure for RLS. However, a healthcare professional may prescribe medications to help a person manage their symptoms and improve the quality of their sleep. They may also recommend trying the following: getting a massage

trying foot and leg wraps

stretching

exercising

taking vitamin supplements Delayed sleep phase disorder Delayed sleep phase disorder disrupts the body's natural sleep/wake cycle. People with this condition have a delayed reaction to darkness, which means that they may not fall asleep until very late at night. Delayed sleep onset can completely shift a person's sleep/wake cycle. As a result, people may have difficulty waking up in the morning, or they may experience daytime fatigue.

When to see a doctor Lack of sleep can negatively impact a person's mental and physical health. Some people may experience occasional sleeping problems that resolve on their own. Others may have an undiagnosed or untreated medical condition that is interfering with their sleep. A person should see a healthcare professional if their sleeping difficulty persists, or if it affects how they feel or function throughout the day.

Treatment options People who have difficulty sleeping may benefit from making certain lifestyle changes and using sleep aids. The sections below list some of these potential treatment options. Lifestyle changes Making the following lifestyle changes may help improve a person's quality of sleep: going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, including weekends

avoiding caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine before bedtime

not eating right before going to sleep

spending some time doing a relaxing bedtime activity, such as reading or taking a bath

minimizing daytime napping as much as possible

falling asleep in a dark, quiet, and cool room

exercising during the day Sleep aids Some over-the-counter (OTC) sleep aids, such as melatonin, can help promote earlier sleep onset. Prescription sleep aids may be necessary for people who do not respond to OTC products or those with a sleep disorder. However, some OTC and prescription sleep aids can cause side effects. These may include: daytime fatigue

excessive thirst

coordination issues

Tips for better sleep The following are some general tips for improving sleep quality: increasing exposure to sunlight or other sources of bright light during the daytime

reducing exposure to electronic devices before bedtime, such as by removing televisions, tablets, and computers from the bedroom

not exercising before bed

replacing old mattresses and pillows

minimizing stress

creating a relaxing bedtime routine

sleeping in a dark, cool room

tracking sleep habits in a notebook or sleep tracking app