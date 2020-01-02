A new study finds that people whose sleep is fragmented during the night are at higher risk of experiencing a migraine episode not the next day, but the day after that.

Dr. Suzanne Bertisch — a physician and clinical investigator in the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA — is the first and corresponding author of the new study, which now appears in the journal Neurology.

Dr. Bertisch and team started from the observation that sleep and migraine have been linked for a long time, both anecdotally and by scientific research.

For example, studies have found correlations between poor sleep quality and migraine, either with or without aura. Indeed, “disordered sleep, poor sleep quality, and insufficient or excessive sleep” are all known triggers of migraine and tension headaches.

Still, “When it comes to sleep and [migraine], there’s a lot that we don’t know,” says Dr. Bertisch. “I became interested in this topic because [people with migraine] are frequently referred to me in the sleep clinic for help with treating their insomnia.”

“Anyone treating these [people] wants to be able to counsel them on what to do to decrease their risk of [migraine], but the literature is unclear on what kind of sleep interventions may be helpful.”

So, to zoom in on the nuances of this link between poor sleep and migraine, Dr. Bertisch and colleagues conducted a prospective cohort study of 98 adults. The study involved both diary recordings and objective actigraphy measures of sleep.