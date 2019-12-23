As 2019 draws to a close, we're starting to think about all the things we want to accomplish next year. But before we dive into 2020, let's take a moment to reflect on the past 12 months.

I'm immensely proud of the fantastic editorial team here at Medical News Today, and of what we have achieved.

I'm proud of the content we've produced, and of how much passion and dedication each member of the editorial team gives to every article. I'm proud that our content helps you and millions of other readers every month.

"I have just been diagnosed with diabetes, and I appreciate the useful and informative information that has been provided for readers," said one reader earlier this year.

"The MNT newsletter has been and is helpful to me," said another.

"There are so many informative features to gather important and life saving ideas and plans to help give people a better quality of life. Thank you so much for all you do for people around the world."

It's feedback like this that really brings home the importance of our work, and it's why we've put a number of new processes in place this year to advance our content offering and ensure that we're consistently providing the most accurate, reliable, and up-to-date health information.

Speaking of content, which articles piqued your interest this December?

Our article on what to know about elevated blood pressure after eating caught your eye, and you were also interested to learn about becoming a vegetarian — perhaps you're preparing for a dietary change in 2020?

Our content on the best foods for diverticulitis proved popular, as did our article on the average IQ and other intelligence tests.

Within our news content, you were intrigued by our coverage of a study that reveals how a probiotic of human origin could reduce inflammation and promote health, even when it is "dead."

You were also interested in our coverage of a study that helps explain how diet may lead to insomnia, and our article on research linking hair dye to an increased risk of breast cancer was also popular.

There is no doubt that this has been a phenomenal year for medical research, so we've also provided an overview of the top study findings of 2019 — a must-read for the scientifically minded readers among you.

Is there a health topic you'd like us to cover? Get in touch! You can also reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter.

What is your proudest achievement of 2019? What has been your greatest challenge? And what is your fondest memory of this year?

Take some time to reflect on the past 12 months. Celebrate your successes and the challenges you've overcome, and leap into 2020 feeling proud of yourself.

Happy holidays from all of us here at MNT. We wish you a joyful and healthful New Year!





Honor Whiteman, Managing Editor