Microneedling is a cosmetic treatment that uses a roller with fine needles to prick the skin. This device stimulates extra collagen production, which can help heal scars and reduce signs of aging. Microneedling with plasma-rich platelets (PRP) uses part of the blood from the person having the procedure to rejuvenate the skin. In this article, learn more about the procedure, including its benefits and the possible risks.

What is microneedling with PRP? Share on Pinterest Microneedling may be more effective with the addition of PRP. Microneedling with PRP is a cosmetic treatment that stimulates collagen production by rolling fine needles over the skin and applying platelets, which are one of the components of blood. The addition of PRP from the blood may make microneedling more effective. The liquid in blood is plasma, while platelets are solid. Platelets help blood clot, so they are vital for healing wounds and injuries. PRP is plasma in which the concentration of platelets is higher than that of other components of the blood. A practitioner will take a blood sample and then use a spinning tool called a centrifuge to separate the PRP from the rest of the blood. PRP contains proteins, including growth factors and cytokines. These proteins help skin tissue repair itself. First, a practitioner will use a microneedling tool to prick the skin, making tiny holes in the skin's surface. They will then apply PRP to these tiny holes to encourage collagen production and cell reproduction.

Benefits People may consider having microneedling with PRP if they want to treat certain marks or blemishes on the body or face for cosmetic reasons. Practitioners may use microneedling with PRP to treat: acne scars

surgical scars

wrinkles and fine lines

hyperpigmentation

sun damage

large pores

uneven skin texture The addition of PRP to microneedling may speed up the healing process and stimulate skin renewal, potentially producing better results than microneedling alone. The authors of a 2016 study looked at the benefits of adding PRP to microneedling for acne scars. In a trial of 50 people with acne scars, microneedling with distilled water led to a 45.84% improvement in acne scars. Microneedling with PRP improved acne scars by 62.20%. None of the participants reported any lasting side effects from the treatment. According to a 2019 review of PRP microneedling for acne scars, various studies showed that the addition of PRP to microneedling: improved acne scarring

provided higher patient satisfaction

decreased the amount of downtime that people needed after the procedure Researchers still need further evidence to confirm these findings, however. The number of treatments that a person receives will vary. People may need repeat treatments to see results from microneedling with PRP. Larger scars or burns may take longer to respond to treatment. If people are receiving PRP microneedling treatment for signs of aging skin, they may wish to have repeat treatments. Microneedling with PRP can also take a few weeks to show results, as the body takes time to produce collagen. As a result, people can expect to keep seeing improvements in their skin in the weeks following their treatment. People with acne scars may notice a gradual improvement in the skin in less than 9 months. People usually respond well to microneedling treatments and require only minimal recovery time. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, microneedling "is safe for all skin colors."

Side effects Recovery from microneedling is usually quick. People may experience some soreness and tenderness immediately after the treatment. The area may also have redness, and there may be some mild bruising, which usually clears within 4–5 days. Other side effects can happen while the skin heals, including: oozing

swelling

milia, which are white papules in the skin

a mild flare-up of acne Taking acetaminophen can help relieve any discomfort or painful side effects.