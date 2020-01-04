Although a vaccine for dementia is a long way down the road, researchers recently made a few tentative steps closer. The authors of a recent study in mice hope that in the coming years, they can move into human trials. Share on Pinterest Scientists believe that they are on the path to a vaccine against dementia. Globally, dementia affects an estimated 50 million people. Because dementias are primarily a disease of older age, this figure is likely to increase as the average life expectancy increases. In fact, some scientists have calculated that the burden of dementia in the United States could double by the year 2060. Alzheimer’s disease, which is the most common form of dementia, is characterized by changes in the brain. Specifically, there is a buildup of beta-amyloid, which is a protein that produces amyloid plaques. Similarly, another protein, known as tau, accumulates to form neurofibrillary tangles. Together, these proteins drive cognitive decline and neurodegeneration. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, and treatments are limited. Over the years, several promising drug candidates have proven unsuccessful in human trials.

A preemptive strike The authors of the current study believe that one of the reasons that experimental drugs have failed is because treatment is “initiated too late in the pathological process.” They believe that once the disease mechanism is in full swing, it is more difficult to bring the brain back into a healthy state. With this in mind, scientists are focusing their energy on developing vaccines that they can use before symptoms arise, stopping dementia in its tracks. The most recent study along these lines is now available in the journal Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy. The authors, from the University of California, Irvine, and the Institute for Molecular Medicine in Huntington Beach, CA, investigated a combination vaccine approach. Scientists believe that the combination of beta-amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles might work together to speed up neurodegeneration. The authors of the recent study explain that these two distinct pathologies “may interact to trigger the progression from […] mild cognitive impairment” to Alzheimer’s disease. With this in mind, the researchers attempted to target both types of protein accumulation at once. They hoped that by hitting both targets, they might be more successful than the drugs that only approach one at a time.