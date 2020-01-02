This controversial and strict plant-based diet was created by the late Dr. Sebi. Proponents claim that it reduces the risk of disease when coupled with specific supplements sold on the diet's website. Dr. Sebi believed that mucus and acidity caused disease. He held that eating certain foods and avoiding others could detoxify the body, achieving an alkaline state that could reduce the risk and effects of disease. The Dr. Sebi diet is not approved by official sources, and no scientific evidence shows that it can prevent or treat medical conditions. Plant-based diets can benefit health under some conditions, but the Dr. Sebi diet may not include enough key nutrients to keep the body healthy. This article looks into the diet and its potential benefits and risks.

Who is Dr. Sebi? Share on Pinterest The Dr. Sebi diet requires a person to eat strictly plant-based foods Alfredo Bowman, better known as Dr. Sebi, was a self-proclaimed healer and herbalist. He was self-educated — he was not a medical doctor and held no Ph.D. An obituary describes his controversial health claims, such as curing AIDS and leukemia. These and similar assertions resulted in a 1993 lawsuit that ended with the court ordering Dr. Sebi's organization to stop making these claims. Dr. Sebi reportedly died in 2016 in police custody.

What is the Dr. Sebi diet? Dr. Sebi believed the Western approach to disease to be ineffective. He held that mucus and acidity — rather bacteria and viruses, for example — caused disease. A main theory behind the diet is that disease can only survive in acidic environments. The aim of the diet is to achieve an alkaline state in the body in order to prevent or eradicate disease. The diet's official website sells botanical remedies that it claims will detoxify the body. Some of these remedies — called African Bio-mineral Balance supplements — retail at $1,500 per package. The site links to no research that would support its claims about health benefits. It does note that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have not evaluated the statements. Those behind the site acknowledge that they are not medical doctors and do not intend the site's content to replace medical advice.

Is it safe? The Dr. Sebi diet is restrictive, and it may not include enough important nutrients, which the diet's website does not clearly acknowledge. If a person adopts this diet, they may benefit from consulting a healthcare professional, who may recommend additional supplements. Vitamin B-12 Following the Dr. Sebi diet may result in a vitamin B-12 deficiency. A person may be able to prevent this by consuming supplements and fortified foods. Vitamin B-12 is an essential nutrient necessary for the health of nerve and blood cells and for making DNA. In general, people following vegan or vegetarian diets and older adults have a risk of B-12 deficiency. Doctors usually recommend that people who do not consume animal products take B-12 supplements. Symptoms of B-12 deficiency include tiredness, depression, and tingling in the hands and feet. There is also a risk of pernicious anemia, which keeps the body from producing enough healthy red blood cells. Protein In the diet, protein helps support the health of the brain, muscles, bones, hormones, and DNA. According to current guidelines, females aged over 19 should have a daily protein intake of 46 grams (g), while males of the same age should consume 56 g. Some foods included in the Dr. Sebi diet contain protein. For example, 100 g of hulled hemp seeds contain 31.56 g of protein, while the same amount of walnuts contains 16.67 g of protein. For comparison, 100 g of oven-roasted chicken breast contains 16.79 g of the nutrient. However, the Dr. Sebi diet restricts other sources of plant protein, such as beans, lentils, and soy. A person would need to eat an unusually large amount of the permitted protein sources to meet daily requirements. Research suggests that it is important to eat a wide variety of plant foods to absorb enough amino acids, which are building blocks of protein. This may be difficult when following the Dr. Sebi diet. Omega-3 fatty acids Omega-3 fatty acids are important components of cell membranes. They support: brain, heart, and eye health

energy

the immune system The Dr. Sebi diet includes plant sources of omega-3s, such as hemp seeds and walnuts. However, the body more readily absorbs these acids from animal sources. A 2019 study indicates that a vegan diet contains little or none of two omega-3 fatty acids, unless the person takes a supplement. Anyone following the Dr. Sebi diet may benefit from taking an omega-3 supplement.

Recipes Dr. Sebi's recipes often contain unusual ingredients or his patented botanical supplements. However, a person who is not strictly adhering to the diet could easily adapt some recipes to make healthful, plant-based meals: Dr. Sebi's 'veggie-ful' smoothie. Try leaving out the date sugar, as the drink may be sweet enough without it.

Zucchini bread pancakes. Maple syrup or coconut sugar could replace the date sugar.

Veggie fajitas tacos. People who consume wheat or corn may prefer these types of tortillas.