Lower abdominal pain is pain that occurs below a person's belly button. Bloating refers to a feeling of pressure or fullness in the abdomen, or a visibly distended abdomen. Sometimes, these symptoms occur together. Though occasional lower abdominal pain and bloating are common, a person should speak to their doctor if it becomes a regular occurrence. In some cases, this combination of symptoms may indicate an underlying issue that requires medical treatment. Keep reading for more information on some of the more common causes of abdominal pain and bloating. We also outline various treatment options for this combination of symptoms.

When to see a doctor If the cause of LAP and bloating is relatively benign, symptoms should go away within a few hours to days. A person should see a doctor if: their symptoms last longer than a few days

their symptoms begin to interfere with their daily life

they are pregnant and are unsure of the cause of LAP and bloating People should seek immediate medical attention if vomiting or the inability to pass gas occur alongside LAP and bloating. People who experience LAP and bloating along with one or more of the following symptoms should seek emergency medical attention: sudden worsening of pain

fever

unusual vaginal discharge

bloody stool

unexplained weight loss

severe nausea and vomiting

Diagnosis To make a diagnosis, a doctor will begin by carrying out a physical examination. An initial examination will involve applying pressure to the abdomen. This will help the doctor to check the location of pain and to feel for any abnormalities. A doctor will also make a note of the person's medical history, and any other symptoms they experience. They may also ask whether there is anything that triggers the pain or makes it worse. Diagnostic tests, such as urine, blood, or stool tests, may also be necessary. These can help to identify signs of infection or other underlying conditions. In some cases, a doctor may order one of the following imaging tests to check for abnormalities in the abdomen: ultrasound

X-ray

CT or MRI If the imaging tests come back normal, a doctor may perform a colonoscopy for a closer look inside the intestines.

Treatment The following are some general home treatment options that may help to alleviate symptoms of LAP and bloating: increasing fluid intake

exercising to help alleviate gas and bloating

taking over-the-counter (OTC) pain medications

taking OTC antacids If home treatments do not work, a person should speak to their doctor about other treatment options. These will vary, depending on the cause of LAP and bloating. However, some examples include: prescription medications to treat pain and bloating

antibiotics to help treat a bacterial infection

emergency surgery to remove a ruptured appendix

Prevention There are some steps a person can take to help alleviate LAP and bloating. Two key steps include quitting smoking and avoiding trigger foods. The following are examples of foods that may cause or contribute to LAP and bloating: high fat foods

certain plant-based foods, such as cabbage, lentils, and beans

dairy products if a person is lactose intolerant

carbonated drinks

beer

chewing gum

hard candy Also, people may benefit from increasing their intake of high fiber foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. This will help to prevent constipation and associated bloating. If an underlying condition is the cause of LAP and bloating, then treating the condition should help to alleviate these symptoms.