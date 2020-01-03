Wrist tendonitis is the inflammation of a tendon in the wrist. Tendons are thick, fibrous cords that connect muscles to bones. Tendonitis can occur as a result of an injury or repetitive motion that causes the tendon to rub against other bodily tissues, such as bone. A person's wrist contains many tendons. Together, they allow movement of the wrist, hand, and fingers. Tendonitis can develop in any of the tendons in the wrist as a result of injury or overuse. Keep reading for more information on the symptoms and causes of wrist tendonitis and the treatment options available.

Symptoms The most common symptom of wrist tendonitis is pain. The pain may be dull, and it may worsen with movement of the wrist. Other potential symptoms of wrist tendonitis include: warmth and redness

swelling and inflammation, which can reduce the mobility of the wrist and make repetitive activities, such as texting or typing, more difficult

a grinding sensation or creaking noise when moving the wrist

weakness in the wrist



Causes The most common causes of wrist tendonitis are repetitive movement and overuse, for example, due to: typing and using a computer mouse

playing video games

texting

writing with a pen and paper

performing repetitive physical tasks, such as hammering or chopping wood

playing sports that require the use of the wrists The following factors may also cause or contribute to wrist tendonitis: age

poor posture in the wrists

poorly aligned joints

an acute injury from a fall or other impact

diabetes

Home remedies A person may be able to treat minor cases of wrist tendonitis at home. Some potential home treatments for wrist tendonitis include: avoiding any repetitive activities that could have caused or contributed to the condition

applying ice to the wrist to reduce inflammation

wearing a splint to minimize movement and prevent further injury

taking over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to reduce inflammation A person should see their doctor if their wrist tendonitis does not improve, or they suspect that the condition is a result of an injury. A doctor will be able to assess the severity of the tendonitis and suggest additional treatment options.

Treatment options There are several potential treatment options for wrist tendonitis. The type of treatment that a doctor recommends will depend on the cause and severity of the condition. Some nonsurgical options for treating wrist tendonitis include: gentle stretching exercises

bracing or splinting the wrist to reduce movement and prevent further injury

NSAIDs to reduce pain and swelling

a steroid injection into the wrist to reduce inflammation

occupational therapy to help people engage in activities that they may otherwise find difficult If these treatments fail, or there is damage to the tendon, a person may need surgery to correct their wrist tendonitis. The specific form of tendonitis will determine whether a person is a candidate for surgery, which is not beneficial in all cases. During surgery, the surgeon will make a small incision in the wrist and locate the damaged tendon. They will then typically release the sheath surrounding the tendon. This minimally invasive procedure usually requires only local anesthesia. However, more complicated cases of wrist tendonitis may require general anesthesia.

Prevention The following tips can help people prevent wrist tendonitis: avoiding repetitive activities that can cause or contribute to wrist tendonitis, where possible

taking regular breaks during repetitive activities that involve the wrists

wearing supporting braces when doing a repetitive task, such as typing, or other activities that may put a strain on the wrists

performing exercises to stretch the wrists