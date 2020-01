Keep reading for more information about the causes of chest pain during pregnancy and when to see a doctor.

In rare cases, this chest pain can result from cardiovascular issues or complications of pregnancy.

Pregnancy can cause discomfort and pain in many parts of the body. When these sensations occur in the chest, the cause is often pressure from the growing fetus, acid reflux, or other relatively harmless issues.

Share on Pinterest Heartburn is a possible cause of chest pain.

Many women experience pain or discomfort during pregnancy, and some of these sensations can mirror symptoms of cardiac conditions. These issues include:

These can be worrying, but often, they do not result from a serious health problem.

Some relatively harmless issues that can cause chest pain during pregnancy are outlined below.

Heartburn

When a person eats, a valve between the esophagus and stomach opens to let food into the stomach. This valve is called the esophageal sphincter.

When a person is not eating, the esophageal sphincter ordinarily closes to stop partially digested food and stomach acid from rising back up into the esophagus. If this does occur, the issue is called acid reflux.

During pregnancy, rising levels of the hormone progesterone cause the esophageal sphincter to relax, increasing the risk of acid reflux.

Acid reflux can cause heartburn, a burning sensation in the throat or mouth that is common after eating, particularly when the person is lying down after a meal.

The following strategies can help prevent heartburn:

avoiding spicy or greasy foods

eating smaller meals

remaining upright for longer after eating

A doctor or pharmacist may recommend taking an antacid for persistent heartburn during pregnancy. This type of medication neutralizes stomach acid, relieving the pain.

Growing uterus and fetus

As the fetus and uterus grow, this increases pressure on surrounding organs, including the lungs and stomach.

This pressure can cause discomfort and pain in the chest, typically during the second and third trimesters. Increasing pressure in the chest cavity can also cause:

a woman to feel full more quickly while eating

a faster heartbeat

acid reflux

shortness of breath

A pregnant woman who experiences the symptoms above should see a doctor to make sure of the cause.