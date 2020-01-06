As cannabis edibles become legal in an increasing number of countries, medical experts are warning people about the possible health risks that these may pose to consumers, as well as their family members.

The use of cannabis — for medical and, sometimes, recreational purposes — is becoming legal in an increasing number of countries around the world, with regions of the United States currently in the lead.

The most recent example, however, is that of Canada, where authorities declared certain cannabis edibles — cannabis-infused foods — legal as of October 2019.

In Canada, respondents to recent Deloitte surveys reported that they were eager to use edibles not just for recreational purposes, but also for a range of medical reasons, chiefly to help them cope with anxiety and sleep disorders.

“It is [also] notable that current edible consumers say they are more likely to buy premade cannabis edibles rather than make their own — mainly because it’s more convenient, according to 80% of current consumers,” states the Deloitte report based on the results of those surveys.

However, edibles come with a range of health risks — both for people who have never used cannabis before and for some of their family members and cohabitants, particularly children and pets.

Jasleen Grewal, Ph.D., and Lawrence Loh, Ph.D. — from the University of Toronto in Canada — have recently published a commentary in the Canadian Medical Association Journal that draws attention to these risks.