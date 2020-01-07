Read on to learn more about the differences in symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and how to treat both conditions.

Both infections affect breathing and can cause intense pain and coughing, but there are some important differences between them.

Bronchitis is inflammation of the bronchial tubes in the lungs, while pneumonia causes inflammation in the air sacs of the lungs, which doctors call the alveoli.

Acute bronchitis, the infectious form of which affects most people with the disease, is only very rarely fatal. Chronic bronchitis, however, can slowly destroy lung function and may become life threatening.

Causes

Bronchitis is the inflammation of the bronchial tubes, which carry air from the trachea, or windpipe, into and through the lungs.

Acute bronchitis has distinct forms that vary, depending on the causes:

Viral bronchitis: Viral infections cause most cases of bronchitis. A person may develop a cough or trouble breathing after a virus, such as the common cold or flu.

Bacterial bronchitis: Bacterial infections can also cause bronchitis. A person may suddenly develop breathing difficulties or notice breathing problems following another illness.

Fungal infections occasionally cause bronchitis.

Other causes: Besides infection, exposure to substances that irritate the lungs, such as tobacco smoke, dust, fumes, vapors, and air pollution can also cause bronchitis.

Chronic bronchitis causes ongoing inflammation of the airways. It is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Symptoms

The symptoms of bronchitis are similar, regardless of which type causes the disease. However, chronic bronchitis does not go away, although symptoms can wax and wane.

Viral and bacterial bronchitis typically last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. Some symptoms include:

severe coughing, often producing mucus

clear, green, or yellow mucus

fever or chills

wheezing or trouble breathing, especially when lying down

feelings of fullness or tightness in the chest

sore throat

Learn more about the symptoms of bronchitis here.

Treatment

Since most cases of acute bronchitis are viral, they will not respond to antibiotics.

The following treatment options may help:

rest

drinking plenty of fluids

over-the-counter pain relievers

cough medication

A humidifier can also ease coughing at night. When a bacterial infection causes bronchitis, a doctor may recommend antibiotics.

Chronic bronchitis, on the other hand, is not curable. However, a number of interventions can help a person breathe more easily.

Some doctors might recommend inhalers, oxygen, pulmonary rehabilitation therapy, or other medications to help reduce inflammation in the airways.

Both acute and chronic bronchitis are more common in people who smoke. Quitting smoking can reduce the risk of bronchitis and prevent further damage to the airways.

Read about some home remedies for bronchitis here.

Risk factors

Chronic bronchitis can lead to serious complications, including death from heart or lung damage. Over time, a person's body may not be able to get enough oxygen from the blood, damaging organs and potentially causing other illnesses.

Chronic bronchitis also greatly increases the risk of pneumonia and can make it more difficult for a person's body to fight pneumonia.

Acute bronchitis does not usually cause serious complications. However, in a person with a weak immune system, it may lead to other infections, including pneumonia and sepsis.

Chronic lower respiratory diseases, including bronchitis, claimed 160,201 lives in the United States in 2016.