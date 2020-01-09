Does using powder in the genital area increase the risk of ovarian cancer? A new data analysis of over 250,000 women found no link, but the authors urge caution as the study may not be large enough.

Share on Pinterest Is there a link between powder and ovarian cancer?

Some people use powder on their genitals to reduce moisture, friction, or odor.

Most powder products, which some people call talcum powder or baby powder, contain talc.

Whether there is a link between the use of powder and ovarian cancer is a controversial topic.

Several thousand women have filed lawsuits against a baby powder manufacturer after concerns that they developed ovarian cancer in response to using the product.

In the most extensive study to date, Katie O’Brien from the Chronic Disease Epidemiology Group at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, part of the United States National Institute of Health, and her co-authors try to address this issue.

“Ovarian cancer is a rare but deadly disease, and it is important to study possible risk factors for the disease if we want to learn how to prevent it,” O’Brien told Medical News Today.

“Previous studies had reported a possible positive association between genital powder use and ovarian cancer, but my co-authors and I saw an opportunity to do a very large study that also addressed some of the potential limitations of the previous ones,” she continued.