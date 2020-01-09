Gastroenterologists diagnose, treat, and care for people with a range of gut-related illnesses. These include long-term conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and celiac disease .

A gastroenterologist is a medical professional who specializes in conditions that affect the organs and structures of the digestive system.

According to the American College of Gastroenterology , gastroenterology involves a detailed understanding of:

It relates to the study of the function and diseases of the gastrointestinal tract and the digestive system.

Once they become qualified, gastroenterologists often work closely with other healthcare professionals to provide care to a wide range of people.

To become a gastroenterologist, a doctor must complete a 3 year internal medicine residency after medical school. Following this residency, they will undertake 2–3 years of intense, specialized training called a fellowship.

These parts of the body include the:

The gastroenterologist will use their specialist knowledge to assess the person and recommend treatment and management if necessary.

The symptoms of such issues can vary, but they may include:

A doctor may refer an individual to a gastroenterologist if they suspect that a problem with the digestive system is causing the person's symptoms.

In some cases, doctors need to refer people to medical professionals with specialist knowledge.

Gastroenterologists play a role in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of people with conditions such as:

Gastroenterologists carry out several procedures to diagnose, treat, and manage conditions.

These procedures include:

Endoscopy

During an endoscopy, a gastroenterologist uses a camera that attaches to a long, thin tube called an endoscope to look inside the body.

They insert the endoscope through the mouth, down the throat, and into the esophagus. It sends images back to a screen for monitoring.

A gastroenterologist might perform an endoscopy to investigate symptoms such as:

persistent heartburn

nausea and vomiting

bleeding

problems with swallowing

stomach pain

unexplained weight loss

Colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy

These procedures are similar to an endoscopy, but they require the gastroenterologist to insert the tube into the rectum, rather than the mouth.

A gastroenterologist can see the entire colon and rectum during a colonoscopy. A sigmoidoscopy only allows them to examine the rectum and lower colon.

During these procedures, gastroenterologists might be looking for:

early signs of colon or rectum cancer

causes of bowel habit changes

causes of specific symptoms, such as abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, or unexplained weight loss

Polypectomy

During a polypectomy, a gastroenterologist will remove one or more polyps from the lining of the bowel.

Polyps are noncancerous growths that can develop on the colon. They are very common, affecting 30% of those over the age of 50 years in the United States.

The gastroenterologist will either remove the polyps with wire loop forceps or use an electric current to burn them off during a colonoscopy.

Esophageal dilation

During esophageal dilation, a gastroenterologist will stretch out a narrowed area of the esophagus.

Acid reflux can scar this muscular tube, narrowing it and making it hard for a person to swallow food.

Layers of excess tissue, cancer of the esophagus, and scarring from radiation treatment can all lead to the same problem.

The gastroenterologist stretches the tube by using a plastic dilator or inflating a balloon. They will usually carry this out during an endoscopy.

The gastroenterologist may sedate the person for the procedure. Alternatively, they may apply a local anesthetic spray to the back of the person's throat.