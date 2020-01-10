The autonomic nervous system is a complex network of cells that controls the body's internal state. It regulates and supports many different internal processes, often outside of a person's conscious awareness. This article will explain the autonomic nervous system, or ANS, how it works, and the disorders that can affect its functioning.

The ANS helps to regulate many of the body's internal functions, such as heart rate. The nervous system is a collection of cells that send and receive electrical and chemical signals throughout the body. The nervous system consists of two main parts: The central nervous system : This consists of the brain and spinal cord.

: This consists of the brain and spinal cord. The peripheral nervous system: This contains all the neurons outside of the central nervous system. The ANS is part of the peripheral nervous system. It is a collection of neurons that influence the activity of many different organs, including the stomach, heart, and lungs. Within the ANS, there are two subsystems that have mostly opposing effects: The sympathetic nervous system (SNS) : Neurons within the SNS generally prepare the body to react to something in its environment. For example, the SNS may increase heart rate to prepare a person to escape from danger.

: Neurons within the SNS generally prepare the body to react to something in its environment. For example, the SNS may increase heart rate to prepare a person to escape from danger. The parasympathetic nervous system (PNS): Parasympathetic neurons mostly regulate bodily functions when a person is at rest.

Function The nervous system regulates the internal environment of the body. It is essential for maintaining homeostasis. Homeostasis refers to the relatively stable and balanced conditions inside the body that are necessary to support life. Some of those that homeostasis regulates include: body temperature

blood pressure

heart rate

breathing

metabolism

blood glucose levels

blood acidity levels

water and electrolytes

digestion The ANS receives information from the environment and other parts of the body and regulates the activity of the organs, accordingly. The ANS is also involved in the following bodily functions: producing bodily fluids, such as sweat

urination

sexual responses One critical function of the ANS is to prepare the body for action through the "fight or flight" response. If the body perceives a threat in the environment, the sympathetic neurons of the ANS react by: increasing heart rate

widening the airways to make breathing easier

releasing stored energy

increasing strength in the muscles

slowing digestion and other bodily processes that are less important for taking action These changes prepare the body to respond appropriately to a threat in the environment.

Autonomic disorders and their causes Autonomic disorders affect the functioning of the ANS. They can sometimes occur as a result of the following: aging

damage to neurons within the ANS

damage to specific parts of the brain Certain medical conditions can also affect the ANS. Some common causes of autonomic disorders include: diabetes

peripheral nerve disorder

Parkinson's disease Less common causes of autonomic disorders include: multiple system atrophy (MSA)

spinal cord disorders

Lambert-Eaton syndrome

botulism

viral infections

damage to nerves in the neck

When to see a doctor Autonomic disorders can be serious. People who experience symptoms of an autonomic disorder should see a doctor for a full diagnosis. Talking to a doctor is particularly important for people with diabetes or other conditions that can increase the likelihood of autonomic disorders.

Testing To diagnose the cause of ANS symptoms, a doctor will first assess a person's medical history for risk factors. A doctor may also request one or more of the following: Tests to detect orthostatic hypotension : A doctor may measure OH using a tilt-table test. In this test, a person lies on a bed that tilts their body at different angles while a machine records their heart rate and blood pressure.

: A doctor may measure OH using a tilt-table test. In this test, a person lies on a bed that tilts their body at different angles while a machine records their heart rate and blood pressure. Electrocardiogram : This test measures electrical activity within the heart.

: This test measures electrical activity within the heart. Sweat test : This test assesses whether the sweat glands are functioning correctly. A doctor uses electrodes to stimulate the sweat glands and measures the volume of sweat they produce in response to the stimulus.

: This test assesses whether the sweat glands are functioning correctly. A doctor uses electrodes to stimulate the sweat glands and measures the volume of sweat they produce in response to the stimulus. Pupillary light reflex test: This test measures how sensitive the pupils are to changes in light.