In this article, learn more about the links between alcohol and depression , as well as when to see a doctor.

Several studies, including a 2013 study that used a nationally representative sample, have found that people who drink to manage a psychiatric condition are more likely to abuse alcohol.

Alcohol can make a person feel depressed and may even trigger or worsen depression. Depression is also a risk factor for using alcohol, since people who feel depressed may use alcohol to ease their symptoms.

Alcohol and depression interact with one another in several harmful ways:

Alcohol may cause or worsen depression

Alcohol may worsen the symptoms of depression.

Drinking too much alcohol is a risk factor for new and worsening depression.

A 2012 study found that 63.8% of people who are dependent on alcohol are also depressed. The study did not test whether alcohol use causes depression, however.

Research from 2011 found that having an alcohol use disorder significantly increased a person's risk of having depression.

Alcohol may even increase the risk of depression in babies exposed to alcohol in the womb. Children born with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders are more likely to develop depression later, according to an earlier study from 2010.

Alcohol is a depressant, which means that it slows activity in the central nervous system. This can temporarily make a person feel sleepy, tired, or sad.

Chronic alcohol use may change brain chemistry in a way that increases the risk of depression.

Alcohol can increase the risk of dangerous symptoms

Alcohol use in a person with depression may intensify the symptoms of depression and increase the risk of adverse and life-threatening outcomes.

A 2011 study of adolescents seeking treatment for mental health conditions such as depression found that at the 1-year follow-up, teens who drank alcohol were more likely to attempt suicide or engage in other forms of self-harm.

A 2011 analysis found a correlation between using alcohol before the age of 13 and later engaging in self-harm.

Research from 2013 also supports the link between alcohol use and self-harm. The study found that teenagers with depression who drank alcohol were significantly more likely to act on suicidal feelings.

Suicide prevention If you know someone at immediate risk of self-harm, suicide, or hurting another person:

Call 911 or the local emergency number.

Stay with the person until professional help arrives.

Remove any weapons, medications, or other potentially harmful objects.

Listen to the person without judgment.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, a prevention hotline can help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

Depression may increase alcohol use

Some people with depression drink alcohol to ease their symptoms. Over time, this can lead to alcohol dependence and abuse.

People who drink to cope with psychological distress may drink more over time, especially when they wake up feeling anxious or depressed. Chronic drinking significantly increases the risk of alcohol abuse.