A new, largest-of-its-kind study finds more evidence of the genetic underpinnings of schizophrenia. The findings may ultimately lead to the development of new drugs.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have uncovered a new gene that may explain the onset of schizophrenia.

The new study appears in the journal Nature Neuroscience .

Elliott Rees, a research fellow at the Medical Research Council (MRC) Centre for Neuropsychiatric Genetics and Genomics at Cardiff University in the United Kingdom, is the first author of the paper.

As Rees and his colleagues explain, both common and rare risk genetic variants contribute to the onset of schizophrenia.

However, scientists have discovered few of these variants, or alleles — common or rare — in the existing genome-wide association studies.

So, the researchers set out to discover rarer genetic variants involved in schizophrenia.

With this goal in mind, the team performed exome sequencing — a cutting-edge technique that allows for the rapid sequencing of large chunks of DNA — on 613 schizophrenia genetic trios. A genetic trio refers to two parents and one child.

The team looked at de novo variants in this sample of trios — in other words, they looked at the offspring’s new genetic variations that arose from the genes of the two parents.

Then, the researchers combined this data with existing information from 2,831 genetic trios (including 617 that Rees and colleagues had analyzed in previous research), yielding a total of 3,444 trios.

According to the authors, this provided “the largest analysis of coding [de novo variants] in schizophrenia to date.”

Furthermore, the scientists focused on high-risk genes that overlap between schizophrenia, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and neurodevelopmental disorders.