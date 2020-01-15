Typhus is the term for a group of rare bacterial infections that people can contract after being bitten by an infected insect. Different subspecies of the bacteria Rickettsia cause different types of typhus. In the past, typhus killed millions of people. Today, the disease is rare due to improvements in healthcare and sanitation. Nonetheless, people who live in close quarters and crowded conditions remain more vulnerable to typhus. This article outlines the causes and symptoms of typhus. We also discuss the risk factors for contracting typhus, as well as the treatment options available.

Causes Share on Pinterest A person may contract typhus when they come into contact with an infected insect, such as a chigger. Typhus is a bacterial infection that a person can acquire when they come into contact with infected insects. The insect contracts the infection by biting an infected person or animal. The insects spread the infection by biting another person or animal. Different insects spread different types of typhus. Examples include: Chiggers : These carry scrub typhus, which is most common in southeast Asia.

: These carry scrub typhus, which is most common in southeast Asia. Body lice : A person may contract epidemic typhus after a bite from an infected body louse.

: A person may contract epidemic typhus after a bite from an infected body louse. Fleas: A person may contract murine typhus after contact with an animal that carries infected fleas.

Symptoms In most cases, symptoms begin within 1 to 2 weeks of exposure to an infected insect. This can make it difficult to trace the original cause of the infection. The symptoms of typhus include: headache

cough

nausea and vomiting

skin rash

flu-like symptoms, such as fever, chills, and muscle aches

confusion

rapid breathing Different types of typhus also cause specific symptoms. People who have scrub typhus may notice a dark scab or bite on the skin and may develop swollen lymph nodes. People with murine typhus may experience a loss of appetite. In some people, especially those with weak immune systems, the symptoms of typhus reappear months or even years following the initial infection. Doctors call this Brill-Zinsser disease. A person who has symptoms of typhus after a previous infection should notify their doctor.

Treatment The antibiotic doxycycline can treat all three forms of typhus. People who begin antibiotic treatment promptly usually recover quickly. Most people need to take antibiotics for 7 to 10 days, though some may require a longer course of treatment.

Risk factors A person is more likely to develop typhus if: they travel to a region where typhus infections are more common

they spend time in very crowded conditions, especially near animals or people with poor hygiene

they come into contact with fleas, either from pets or from wild animals, such as rodents

they have contracted body lice

they have recently hiked or camped in areas that have high brush where chiggers may live People who develop symptoms of typhus and have one or more risk factors for the disease should see a doctor. It is important to tell the doctor about all symptoms and any specific risk factors for typhus. This disease mimics the symptoms of other viral illnesses, such as the common cold and flu. Without information about a person's risk factors, a doctor may easily misdiagnose the condition.

Prevention There are currently no vaccines to prevent typhus, and there is no other way to guarantee its prevention. However, the following steps may reduce the risk of contracting typhus, particularly when traveling: Wearing different clothes : People should avoid wearing the same clothing every day. This is especially important when living in close quarters, or when exposed to typhus-carrying insects.

: People should avoid wearing the same clothing every day. This is especially important when living in close quarters, or when exposed to typhus-carrying insects. Sanitizing clothes : A person should wash any clothing that has come into contact with lice, fleas, or chiggers. It is essential to wash the clothes in water that is at least 130°F. Alternatively, people can seal the clothes in a plastic bag for at least 2 weeks.

: A person should wash any clothing that has come into contact with lice, fleas, or chiggers. It is essential to wash the clothes in water that is at least 130°F. Alternatively, people can seal the clothes in a plastic bag for at least 2 weeks. Wearing appropriate clothing : Wearing long sleeves and socks when camping can help to prevent chigger bites.

: Wearing long sleeves and socks when camping can help to prevent chigger bites. Avoiding dense brush: People should avoid areas of heavy brush, which are more likely to host chiggers.

When to see a doctor Typhus infection is rare, even among people who travel to areas where the disease is more prevalent. Cold or flu-like symptoms usually signal a viral illness. However, a person who has recently traveled or who believes they are at risk of typhus should see a doctor right away. It is essential to see a doctor in the following cases: the person experiencing symptoms is an infant, older person, or a person with a weakened immune system

cold or flu-like symptoms do not go away on their own

antibiotic treatment for typhus does not improve symptoms within a few days

new symptoms develop after taking antibiotics

Typhus vs. typhoid Although they sound similar, typhus and typhoid are different diseases. Like typhus, typhoid is a bacterial infection. People get typhoid from contact with a type of salmonella bacteria that are present in contaminated food and water. People may also contract typhoid from the feces of people and animals carrying the disease. Although common in developing nations with poor sanitation, typhoid is rare in high income nations, such as the United States. The following factors can help to reduce the risk of typhoid infection: frequent handwashing

proper food sanitation

using only clean, purified water