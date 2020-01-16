Certain foods and drinks contain compounds that may improve vaginal health and symptoms of vaginal conditions. These include probiotics, prebiotics, and fermented food and beverages. The vagina uses natural secretions, immune defenses, and "good" bacteria to keep itself healthy. Eating a healthful, balanced diet might also further prevent infections and improve vaginal conditions. This article discusses what little research there is into the effects of diet on vaginal health, looks at dietary choices for common vaginal conditions, and identifies other ways to improve vaginal health. People should speak to a doctor before using diet to address any health concerns.

Balancing pH levels The vagina is a moderately acidic environment with a pH of around 4.5. This acidity helps healthful bacteria to grow and prevents harmful microbes from developing. Some good bacteria, such as probiotics, may help balance vaginal acidity levels. Probiotics Share on Pinterest The probiotics in yogurt may help balance vaginal acidity levels. Lactobacillus species bacteria is the most dominant type of "good" bacteria found in a healthy vagina. Research has suggested that Lactobacillus could benefit vaginal health in the following ways: regulating the microflora in the vagina

improving the vagina's acidity levels

stopping harmful microbes from attaching to the vaginal tissues

working with the body's immune system A 2016 study indicated that using vaginal Lactobacillus supplements after taking antibiotics hindered bacteria growth in people with bacterial vaginosis (BV), and significantly reduced vaginal pH. A 2015 review study found "no significant evidence" that probiotics were more beneficial than using a placebo or no treatment. However, the authors noted that due to a lack of evidence, "a benefit cannot be ruled out." Probiotic supplements are available, but some nutritionists recommend getting them from fermented foods and drinks, such as: yogurt and kefir

kimchi and sauerkraut

pickles

tempeh

kombucha Prebiotics Prebiotic compounds may also help stabilize vaginal pH by promoting the growth of healthy bacterial populations. Foods rich in prebiotics include: leeks and onions

asparagus and Jerusalem artichoke

garlic

whole wheat products

oats

soybeans

bananas It is important to note that prebiotics can worsen bowel conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Preventing UTIs Urinary tract infections (UTIs) occur when bacteria enter parts of the urethra, bladder, or kidneys, causing symptoms such as burning or pain during urination and bad smelling or cloudy urine. According to the Urology Care Foundation, about 60% of women will experience a UTI at some point. Drinking lots of fluids might help prevent a UTI. Cranberry juice According to the Urology Care Foundation, drinking cranberry juice or taking cranberry tablets may prevent UTIs from developing. Research supports this idea — in a 2016 study, researchers found that drinking 8 ounces (oz), or 240 milliliters (ml) of a 27% cranberry juice drink each day for 24 weeks lowered the rate of UTIs in adult women who had recently had a UTI. Cranberries are rich in antibacterial compounds that kill bacteria. These include antioxidants and organic acids, such as: proanthocyanidins and anthocyanins

organic and phenolic acids

vitamin C

flavanols and flavonols Research into diet and UTIs has mainly focused on cranberries, but many fruits, especially citrus fruits and berries, are also rich in antioxidants and may have similar effects. Read about other home remedies for UTIs here.

Other ways to improve vaginal health Regularly eating a healthful, balanced diet that contains fermented products with probiotics and prebiotics can improve vaginal health. Following some of these lifestyle habits might also help: cleaning the genital region with mild, unscented soap before rinsing well and patting dry daily or as needed during menstruation

wiping from front to back

using antibiotics appropriately and only when necessary

reducing sweat around the vagina

exercising regularly

maintaining a healthy weight

staying hydrating

reducing stress

wearing loose-fitting cotton underwear Avoiding or limiting things that can imbalance the body's systems or irritate the vagina can help, such as: douching

holding in urine or rushing urination

personal care products with dyes, flavors, or fragrances

spermicidal foam or diaphragms

tight pants or underwear

smoking

prolonged exposure to moisture

alcohol

processed or heavily refined foods

foods or drinks with artificial hormones