The main factor that influences a person's height is their genetic makeup. However, many other factors can influence height during development, including nutrition, hormones, activity levels, and medical conditions. Scientists believe that genetic makeup, or DNA, is responsible for about 80% of a person's height. This means, for instance, that tall people tend to have children who also grow up to be tall. People usually grow until they reach 18 years of age. Before then, a range of environmental factors can affect how tall they become. This article covers the factors that affect a person's height, some ways people can increase height during development, and whether or not adults can increase their height.

How to increase height during development People cannot control most of the factors that influence their height. This is because they are determined by DNA, which they cannot change. However, some factors can increase or reduce growth during childhood and puberty. Growing children and teenagers can take some steps to maximize their adult height. These include: Ensuring good nutrition Nutrition plays a very important role in growth. Children without good nutrition may not be as tall as children with adequate nutrition. Nutritionists recommend that children and young people eat a varied, balanced diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables. This will ensure that they get all the vitamins and minerals they need to thrive. Protein and calcium are particularly important for bone health and growth. Some protein-rich foods include: meat

poultry

seafood

eggs

legumes

nuts and seeds Some calcium-rich foods include: yogurt

milk

cheese

broccoli

kale

soybeans

oranges

sardines

salmon Ensuring good nutrition during pregnancy is also important for the bone health and growth of the fetus. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommend that pregnant women consume a variety of foods, including "green and orange vegetables, meat, fish, beans, nuts, pasteurized dairy products, and fruit." Getting enough sleep Sleep promotes growth and development in children and teenagers. During deep sleep, the body releases the hormones it needs to grow. Getting enough sleep may therefore allow optimal growth. Getting regular exercise Regular exercise is also important for normal physical development. Playing outside or taking part in sports, for example, can make bones healthier, denser, and stronger.

Can adults increase their height? Once a person has been through puberty, the growth plates stop making new bone. They fuse together, and the person stops growing. This means that when a person reaches 18 years of age, they are not able to increase their height. Practicing good posture and keeping the back and core muscles strong can allow a person to stand straighter and appear taller. Learn more about growing factors that affect height as an adult here.