The researchers found that consuming four daily servings of cruciferous vegetables for two weeks, compared to an equivalent control intervention of root and squash vegetables, helped to lower 24-hour brachial systolic blood pressure by an average of 2.5 mmHg. This decrease could mean reducing the risk for major cardiovascular events by 5%.

A study published in BMC Medicine looked at how certain vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower might help reduce blood pressure in adults with mildly elevated blood pressure.

Over one billion adults worldwide have high blood pressure, making it a critical subject of research and health interventions.

High blood pressure , also known as hypertension, can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, so it’s essential to control it. Controlling high blood pressure can involve dietary changes.

The researchers of the current study wanted to see how cruciferous vegetables, compared to root and squash vegetables, affected blood pressure. Cruciferous vegetables include vegetables like kale, broccoli, and cauliflower.

Researchers measured how cruciferous vegetables affected 24-hour brachial systolic blood pressure . Systolic blood pressure is the top blood pressure number, which measures when the heart muscles contract.

This research was a randomized, controlled, crossover trial that recruited 18 Australian participants between 56 and 72 years old.

Recruited participants had mild or moderately high blood pressure, defined as a systolic blood pressure between 120 and 160 mmHg and a diastolic reading of less than 100 mmHg. The mean systolic blood pressure at baseline was considered mildly elevated at 135.9 mmHg, and the mean diastolic blood pressure was 76.4 mmHg.

Researchers had participants fill out a dietary questionnaire to establish baseline diets and typical consumption of cruciferous vegetables. They also gathered data on physical activity and stress levels.

Participants took part in two, two-week long interventions with a two-week break in between the interventions. For one of the intervention periods, participants received the control, which consisted of four servings of root and squash vegetables a day.

For the other intervention period, participants received the active intervention, which consisted of four servings of cruciferous vegetables a day. Participants ate the vegetables prepared as soups with lunch and dinner each day. Researchers provided participants with lunch, dinner, and the corresponding vegetables. 72% of participants adhered to eating all of their assigned soups.

In the end, researchers did exclude one of the 18 participants from the analysis on ambulatory blood pressure because the participant declined participation after the first blood pressure reading.

Positive effects on blood pressure, triglycerides

Overall, researchers found that consuming cruciferous vegetables helped to decrease systolic blood pressure during the day after the two week intervention but did not seem to impact nighttime systolic blood pressure.

They also observed an increase in nighttime aortic diastolic blood pressure among active intervention participants compared to the control group between interventions. Additionally, they reported an increase in heart rate in the active intervention relative to the control intervention participants. However, researchers believe that this noted heart rate difference was because of the decreases in heart rate in the control intervention group.

The researchers also found that participants in the active intervention experienced a significant decrease in serum triglyceride levels compared to the control group.

Both groups also lost weight, which can be an important component of blood pressure management. However, since they lost similar amounts, weight loss doesn’t seem to be the reason for the differences in blood pressure between the two groups.

Study authors Emma Connolly, PhD candidate with the Nutrition and Health Innovation Research Institute at Edith Cowan University, and Lauren Blekkenhorst, PhD RNutr, National Health and Medical Research Council of Australia Emerging Leadership Fellow, noted the following to Medical News Today:

“We found a 2.5 mmHg reduction in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure, which can translate to roughly 5% lower risk of experiencing a major cardiovascular disease event, such as a heart attack or stroke. Cruciferous vegetables typically only make up a small portion of total vegetables consumed by the adult population so strategies to increase these vegetables will likely lead to substantial impacts on reducing burden of cardiovascular disease.”

Christopher Berg, MD, a board-certified cardiologist at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA, who was not involved in the study, also noted the following about the study’s findings: