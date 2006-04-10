In Zimbabwe, female life expectancy stands at 34 years, while for males it is 37 years. According to a report issued by the United Nations, Zimbabwe has the lowest life expectancy in the world.

Over the last two years, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), life expectancy for women has dropped by two years.

Experts believe this is due to two main factors (among others):

1. The country’s economy has been deteriorating without any sign of any improvement.

2. AIDS/HIV (even though there has been a recent drop in numbers)

Women are much more likely to be infected with HIV than men (in Zimbabwe).

Compared with Japan, where average life-expectancy now stands at 82, the situation in Zimbabwe is tragic.

It is a very sad state of affairs. Zimbabwe used to be one of the richest countries in Africa.

A decade ago Zimbabwe’s economy was almost twice as big as it is now.

A lady who lives in Zimbabwe wrote this email to us (she wished to remain anonymous):

?Zimbabwe used to be a place with so much hope, its future looked wonderful. As a black woman I really felt we were going somewhere. A man took over and gradually turned into a monster. He has torn the place to pieces – like a cat playing with a squeaking mouse. It is a tragedy.’

Written by: Christian Nordqvist

Editor: Medical News Today