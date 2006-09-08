Dapoxetine, a new antidepressant, has been found to be safe and effective for the treatment of premature ejaculation, according to two major clinical trials. Dapoxetin is a short-acting selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI).

It is not uncommon for SSRIs to be used off-label for premature ejaculation.

Experts doubt it will be approved by the FDA shortly because SSRIs come with undesirable side-effects after long-term use, such as psychiatric problems, dermatological reactions, increase in body weight, lower sex-drive, nausea, headache, upset stomach and weakness.

Dr. Jon Pryor, head researcher, University of Minnesota, said that Dapoxetine lengthened ejaculation time and also gave patients more control over ejaculation.

The research team examined the results of two trials, totalling 2,614 men. All the men had from moderate to severe premature ejaculation – on average, the men were ejaculating within one minute of penetration. Half of them were randomly selected to receive Dapoxetine while the other half received a placebo. Both groups had to take their medication from 1 to 3 hours before sexual intercourse.

After three months, the men taking a 30-milligram dose of dapoxetine took an average 2.78 minutes to ejaculate after penetration, those on a 60-milligram dose took 3.32 minutes. The placebo group averaged 1.75 minutes (after three months).

Dapoxetine was rejected by the FDA last year.

What is Premature Ejaculation?

In lay terms it means ‘coming too quickly’ (for a man). The man ejaculates sooner than he or his partner would like. It is common for this to happen now and again. It is seen as a problem for many men and some of their partners if this happens regularly. It is the most common male sexual dysfuntion – estimated to affect about 20% of males in the USA aged 18-59.

The problem is thought to be psychological. However, it can also be biological.

Premature ejaculation has two classifications:

Primary Premature Ejaculation

The man has experienced premature ejaculation throughout his sexually active life.

Secondary Premature Ejaculation

The condition has developed after the man used to have satisfying sex without ejaculatory problems.

