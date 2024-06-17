Share on Pinterest Experts say six newly discovered subtypes for depression could help determine treatments in the future. Oriol Llauradó Ballesta/Stocksy Researchers say they have identified six different subtypes of major depression.

They note that about 30% of people with depression do not adequately respond to treatment.

They say the subtypes may help identify potential treatment responses for things such as antidepressants and talk therapy. A fMRI (functional MRI) might be able to identify six types of depression and identify treatments as more or less likely to work for three of those subtypes. That’s according to a study completed at Stanford Medicine in California and published today in the journal Nature Medicine. The study included 801 participants previously diagnosed with depression or anxiety. The researchers used fMRI to measure brain activity at rest and, when people are engaged in tasks, to analyze cognitive and emotional functioning. The researchers focused on brain regions and their connections and grouped images to identify six distinct activity patterns. Additionally, 250 participants were randomly assigned to receive one of three commonly used antidepressants or behavioral talk therapy.

Results from the study on depression subtypes The study findings included: Compared to other subtypes, people with one subtype characterized by overactivity in cognitive regions of the brain experienced the best response to venlafaxine (Effexor).

People in another subtype that had a higher level of activity in three brain regions linked with depression and problem-solving experienced a better response from behavioral talk therapy.

People with a subtype that involves lower activity levels in the brain circuit that controls attention were less likely to see improvement with talk therapy than the other subtypes. The study’s authors indicated that the subtypes and their response to behavioral therapy made sense based on what scientists know about the regions of the brain. They suggested that the type of therapy used in the trial focused on teaching participants the skills to address daily problems, so the high activity in these regions could assist them in developing new skills. The authors further suggested that for people with lower activity in the region associated with attention, antidepressants to increase activity before talk therapy could help. The researchers believe that depression screening could include a brain scan to help identify the subtype and best treatment. “It is very interesting and important to find out more about using brain activity to choose the right treatment,” said Dr. David Merrill, a geriatric psychiatrist and director of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute’s Pacific Brain Health Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California. “Eventually, this might change how we prescribe medication, but unless you are with an educational or large hospital, you won’t have access to the fMRI scans to offer this level of diagnostics to your patients.” “This study is more discussing the concept of choosing treatment based on brain activity,” Merrill, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “We do this to an extent in practice but asking questions about different symptoms. For example, antidepressants target different behaviors. Someone who feels tired might benefit from bupropion hydrochloride (Wellbutrin). Someone who doesn’t have much of an appetite might benefit from mirtazapine (Remeron).”