Researchers evaluated whether a common diabetes medication, metformin, can prevent long COVID.

They found that metformin can reduce long COVID diagnoses by 40%.

Further studies are needed to know if these findings apply to the general population.

Long COVID is characterized by ongoing health problems that occur after a COVID-19 diagnosis, and which cannot be explained by other factors.

Symptoms can last for weeks, months, or years. More than 200 symptoms have been identified for long COVID, ranging from fatigue and nausea to memory loss, abdominal pain, and dyspnoea or difficulty breathing.

Several hypotheses for what causes long COVID have been suggested. However, mechanistic studies are at an early stage. Methods for treating or preventing the condition are also early in development.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say that the best way to prevent long COVID is to protect oneself and others from contracting SARS-CoV-2 — the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — in the first place, for instance by staying up to date with vaccinations.

Methods to prevent long COVID after contracting COVID-19 could improve the quality of life and reduce long-term disability among patients.

Recently, researchers evaluated the potential for three common drugs to prevent long COVID.

They found that patients treated with metformin were significantly less likely than patients treated with a placebo to develop long COVID.

Metformin is a widely available diabetes medication that lowers blood sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity.