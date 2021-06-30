Share on Pinterest New research suggests a misinterpretation of bodily signals in a key brain area may link several mental health conditions. PASIEKA/Getty Images

A misreading of internal bodily signals is a common factor in numerous mental health conditions.

A new study from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom finds that signals in one specific area of the brain become disrupted in people with these conditions.

The finding applies to a wide range of mental health problems, tying them together in a new way.

Current treatments do not affect this area in the brain, suggesting that medications targeting it may be helpful instead.

Our bodies continually send us signals. These cues let us know, for example, when we are in pain, when we are hungry or thirsty, when we need to rest, and so on. Experts refer to our perception of these internal signals as interoception.

Dr. Camilla Nord, lead author of a new study from the University of Cambridge in the U.K., explained: “Interoception is something we are all doing constantly, although we might not be aware of it. For example, most of us are able to interpret the signals of low blood sugar, such as tiredness or irritability, and know to eat something.”

However, in some mental health conditions, interoception may occur differently. People with anorexia may feel full when they are not. People having a panic attack may feel they lack air even though they are breathing.

The study identifies an area of the brain that functions differently in people with some mental health conditions.

The discovery reveals a previously unrecognized connection between bipolar disorder, anxiety, major depression, anorexia, and schizophrenia.

The researchers’ conclusions may also represent an opportunity for new treatments, since current antidepressant medications and psychological therapies do not address this region of the brain.

The study appears in The American Journal of Psychiatry.