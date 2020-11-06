Between March and July 2020, a particular mutation became almost ubiquitous in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Houston, TX. This strongly suggests that it makes the virus more infectious. However, there is no evidence to suggest that it makes the virus any more deadly.

Share on Pinterest Image credit: ArtistGNDphotography/Getty Images

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metropolitan Houston reported its first case of COVID-19, which is the illness that develops due to SARS-CoV-2, on March 5, 2020. A week later, the virus was spreading within the community.

A previous study found that strains of the virus containing a particular mutation, called G614, caused 71% of cases in Houston in the early phase of this first wave of infections.

A follow-up study by the same team now reveals that by summer, during the second wave, this variant accounted for 99.9% of all COVID-19 infections in the area.

The new research, which a team from the Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas led, now appears in the journal mBio.

The mutation, which has spread worldwide, results in the substitution of one amino acid for another at a particular position in the virus’s spike protein.

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. They are assembled in a particular sequence depending on the genetic blueprint of the virus.

The mutation replaced an amino acid called aspartate with another called glycine in the spikes, which allows the virus to break into its host cells. The substitution appears to make it easier for the virus to invade the cells.