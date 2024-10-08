Essentially, it looks at how our environment, lifestyle and even experiences can influence which genes are turned “on” or “off.”

Epigenetics is a branch of genetics that studies how gene activity can be changed without altering the DNA sequence itself.

These environmental influences leave their mark on our genome in the form of epigenetic changes , allowing scientists to measure molecular aging by examining specific genomic sites.

It is well known that not everyone ages at the same rate. While some supercentenarians may age more slowly due to favourable genetics, many behavioral and lifestyle factors — such as stress, poor sleep, poor nutrition, smoking and alcohol — can accelerate aging.

“This further supports that CheekAge picks up on important functional health signals across tissues,” Shokhirev told us.

“We found that even though CheekAge was trained on cheek cells collected using a painless swab test, it was nevertheless highly associated with mortality risk in this blood longitudinal dataset,” he noted

“In this work , we tested if CheekAge is also associated with mortality risk using a blood dataset collected from a group of older adults,” Shokhirev explained.

“CheekAge is a computational model that predicts your epigenetic age using methylation marks on the DNA. We previously showed that the predicted CheekAge is significantly associated with lifestyle factors such as sleep, exercise, and alcohol consumption as well as health factors such as COVID infection, cancer treatment, and BMI.”

Maxim Shokhirev, PhD , the study’s first author and Head of Computational Biology and Data Science at the company Tally Health in New York, explained the key findings to Medical News Today.

Recently, the team published their research in Frontiers in Aging , showing that CheekAge can accurately predict mortality risk, even when epigenetic data from other tissues is used.

Earlier this year, scientists in the United States introduced a second-generation epigenetic clock, CheekAge, which uses methylation data from easily collected cheek cells.

Over the last decade, scientists have created various tools known as “epigenetic clocks” to estimate biological age by analysing DNA methylation patterns, collected from blood samples.

CheekAge was developed, or “trained,” by analyzing the methylation levels at around 200,000 sites and linking them to an overall health and lifestyle score, which represents presumed variations in physiological aging.

DNA methylation refers to the process through which gene expression — whether a gene is “on” or “off” — is altered.

The researchers applied statistical programming to evaluate how accurately CheekAge predicted mortality from any cause in a cohort of 1,513 men and women, born in 1921 and 1936, who were tracked throughout their lives as part of the Lothian Birth Cohorts (LBC) program at the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom.

One of the LBC’s goals was to explore how lifestyle, psychosocial factors, and biomedical, genetic, epigenetic and brain imaging data are linked to cognitive aging.

Every 3 years, the volunteers had their blood cell methylome (collection of gene-modifying chemicals in the blood) analyzed at about 450,000 DNA methylation sites.

The researchers used the most recent available methylation data, along with mortality status, to calculate CheekAge and assess its association with mortality risk.

They obtained mortality data from the Scottish National Health Service Central Register.

The results suggest that CheekAge is significantly associated with mortality in a longitudinal dataset and outcompetes first-generation clocks trained in datasets containing blood data concluded the authors.