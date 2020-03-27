A new study in mice suggests that a cell-signaling protein could be the key to long lasting pain relief for people with chronic neuropathic pain.

The new paper appears in the Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight.

When a person injures their nerves, either through trauma, infection, or exposure to drugs or toxins, they can develop neuropathic pain, or neuropathy.

People with neuropathy can experience different levels of pain, from tingling and numbness to debilitating burning and shooting pains.

Usually, pain occurs in the hands and feet, but it can also affect other areas of the body.

This condition can develop even when there is no obvious cause, and it may appear some time after the initial injury or infection.

It is easy for clinicians to misdiagnose neuropathy, as there is no “gold standard” diagnostic test , and people with the condition experience a wide variety of symptoms, with pain manifesting in different areas of the body.

Previous research in the United Kingdom estimated that 8% of the population experience neuropathic pain. In the United States, more than 20 million people have some form of peripheral neuropathy.

To compound the problem, this pain is difficult to treat effectively, and it is associated with significant impairments in health-related quality of life.

Healthcare professionals may offer a variety of treatments, including antidepressants, opioid pain relievers, and lifestyle changes, but neuropathic pain can often be resistant to treatment.

Sometimes, these treatments can also come with unwanted side effects. For example, taking opioid pain relievers can cause nausea and constipation, and there is also the risk of these drugs becoming addictive.

Neuropathic pain is associated with inflammation around the nerve tissue. When the nerve tissue sustains damage, immune cells gather around the affected nerves in response to the injury.