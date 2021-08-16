Share on Pinterest In vitro research suggests that a readily available drug that regulates cholesterol levels may also help fight COVID-19. Morsa Images/Getty Images

Laboratory studies indicate that a cheap generic drug reduces SARS-CoV-2 infection in human cells by up to 70%.

The drug, called fenofibrate, regulates cholesterol levels but also destabilizes the spike protein on SARS-CoV-2 and inhibits binding to human cells.

It was effective against all the SARS-CoV-2 variants that the scientists tested in vitro.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

An international effort — involving scientists from Keele University and the University of Birmingham, both in the United Kingdom, and the San Raffaele Scientific Institute in Milan — has found that a drug that people formerly used to control cholesterol levels could be an effective treatment against COVID-19.

The results of the study will appear in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology.

Researchers first tested several licensed drugs. They were looking for any that disrupted interactions between the viral spike protein — that is, the part of the virus that binds to host cells — and the surface of human cells to see if it would be possible to repurpose the drugs as a COVID-19 treatment.

Co-corresponding study author Dr. Alan Richardson, of Keele University, told Medical News Today: “We tested more than 100 drugs and found that fibric acids had the most potential. Initially, clofibrate looked good, but it has adverse effects, so we then looked at fenofibrate.”

Scientists developed fenofibrate in the 1980s , and doctors used it widely to control people’s cholesterol levels. It was popular until the discovery of statins, which have the added benefit of reducing the risk of heart disease.

Around 30 million people worldwide now take statins. However, some people who cannot tolerate statins still take fenofibrate.

In laboratory experiments, the researchers found that fenofibrate destabilized the spike protein and inhibited binding to the ACE2 membrane protein, through which the virus enters the cells.