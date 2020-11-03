A study has found that older people in the United States who take these potentially harmful medications make more visits to the hospital and pay higher healthcare costs.

As people get older, they become more likely to experience adverse effects from taking certain medications.

To help doctors minimize this problem for their patients, the American Geriatrics Society publish a list of “potentially inappropriate medications.” These are drugs for which the risks for many older adults outweigh any potential benefits or where effective but less risky alternatives are available.

Among the drugs on the list are:

antidepressants

benzodiazepines

barbiturates

androgens and estrogens

nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

first-generation antihistamines

antipsychotics

proton pump inhibitors (PPIs)

A new analysis by researchers at the University at Buffalo, NY, suggests that 34% of individuals over 65 years of age received a prescription for at least one such drug between 2011 and 2015.

After adjusting for factors such as age, sex, race, income, insurance coverage, and various medical conditions, individuals who received the drugs were 17% more likely to be hospitalized than those who did not receive them.

They were also 26% more likely to visit the emergency room and 18% more likely to make outpatient visits.

On average, doctors prescribed these people more medications overall (8.7 vs. 4.5), and they faced additional healthcare costs of $458 per year, including an extra $128 for prescription drugs.

“The average age of the U.S. population is rising, and older adults account for a disproportionate amount of prescription medications,” says first author Collin Clark, PharmD, clinical assistant professor in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at Buffalo. “Harm to older adults caused by potentially inappropriate medications is a major public health challenge.”

Although efforts to reduce the prescribing of potentially harmful medications, or “deprescribe,” have increased significantly over the past decade, there is still a long way to go, says his colleague David Jacobs, PharmD, Ph.D. assistant professor of pharmacy practice and the lead investigator of the study.