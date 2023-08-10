Share on Pinterest A study suggests a link between the chronic use of prescription acid reflux medications and the risk of dementia. PER Images/Stocksy

Researchers investigated the link between taking certain prescription acid reflux medications and dementia risk.

They found that chronic, but not short-term use, of these medications is linked to an increased risk for dementia.

Further studies are needed to understand what underlies this link.

Long-term use of certain prescription acid reflux medications is linked to an elevated risk of dementia, according to a recent study.

Acid reflux happens when a muscle in the lower end of the esophagus relaxes at the wrong time and allows stomach acid to back up into the esophagus. When this happens frequently, patients can develop gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which can lead to esophageal cancer.

Currently, drugs called proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are the first-line therapy for GERD. While the drugs are only recommended for short-term use of 4-8 weeks, chronic use is common .

Some studies have reported that chronic PPI use is linked to health conditions, including stroke, cardiovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease. While some research indicates that PPI use increases dementia risk, others suggest it does not.

Understanding more about how the use of PPIs affects dementia risk could inform health recommendations and treatment plans.

Recently, researchers investigated the link between the use of PPIs and dementia incidence. They found that people who took the drugs for more than 4.4 years had a higher incidence of dementia than those who did not take the drugs.

For this study, researchers only looked at prescription medications and excluded over-the-counter medications.

Dr. Jessica Kalender-Rich, a Geriatric Medicine Specialist at the University of Kansas Health System, not involved in the study, told Medical News Today:

“This study supports the need for further investigation for a biochemical cause of cognitive impairment related to taking PPIs. However, there are sometimes very important medical reasons to take these medications so it is important to ask your prescriber before making changes.”

The study was published in Neurology.