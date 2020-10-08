Researchers have found an association between regular use of proton pump inhibitors and type 2 diabetes. However, given that this was an observational study, they could not prove that the drugs cause the condition.

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which treat acid reflux, peptic ulcers, and indigestion, are among the world’s most widely prescribed drugs.

The drugs, including omeprazole and lansoprazole, reduce the amount of acid produced by specialized cells in the stomach lining.

Most medical professionals believe that short-term use of PPIs is safe, but many have concerns about long-term use. Some studies have linked the drugs to an increased risk of fractures, chronic kidney disease, pneumonia, gut infections, and dementia.

However, most of the evidence to date has only established associations rather than causal links, so the issue of the long-term safety of PPIs remains controversial.

In the latest contribution to this debate, an observational study suggests that PPIs may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and that the risk increases the longer a person takes the drugs.

The researchers behind the study recommend that doctors regularly test for diabetes in people who have been taking the drugs for 2 or more years, especially those at high risk of the condition.

The study, led by researchers at Sun Yat-sen University in Shenzhen, China, has been published in the journal Gut.