New research suggests that physically active yoga can help ease depressive symptoms for people with a mental health diagnosis. Share on Pinterest People experiencing depressive symptoms from other mental health disorders may benefit from doing physically active yoga. A study has found that people with some mental health diagnoses who regularly engage in physically active yoga are likely to have fewer depressive symptoms than those who practice less often or engage in other forms of intervention. The research, published in The British Journal of Sports Medicine, brings together the findings of a variety of previous studies and outlines the value that further research on the relationship between yoga and mental health issues would bring.

Active yoga shows promise To explore this hypothesis, the authors of the present study conducted a meta-analysis of studies that had previously looked at the effects of yoga on depressive symptoms. After identifying 80 trials, the researchers reduced this number to 13, focusing high quality trials that involved people over the age of 18 who had received a diagnosis for a mental health disorder, and who engaged in yoga that included physical movement for at least 50% of the duration of a session. Yoga types included in the study were Hatha, Vinyasa, SVYASA, Kundalini, and Kripalu. Sessions were weekly and lasted between 20 and 90 minutes. After pooling the data from these trials, the authors found that yoga had a moderate effect on reducing depressive symptoms for people with mental health disorders. The benefits were most noticeable people with depression and schizophrenia and, to a lesser extent, for alcohol misuse. However, there was not enough data to assess its benefit for other mental health disorders. The authors noted that their findings were consistent with a previous study that had looked specifically at the possible benefits of yoga for people who had received a diagnosis for depression. In contrast, the current meta-analysis looked at depressive symptoms in a range of mental health disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), general anxiety, stress, and schizophrenia. The authors also found that people who did more regular yoga — that is, practiced more sessions per week — saw more positive effects on their depressive symptoms. The authors also found that yoga did not pose any more significant barriers to engagement and had similar numbers of drop-outs as other interventions for depressive symptoms.