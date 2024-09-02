Share on Pinterest Acute kidney injury may be another dementia risk factor to be aware of. Image credit: Raymond Forbes LLC/Stocksy. Researchers recently published a study about whether acute kidney injuries raise the risk of dementia.

The researchers looked at the health data from thousands of older adults who had an acute kidney injury, which is when the kidneys suddenly stop functioning correctly.

They found that acute kidney injuries are associated with a substantially increased risk for dementia, particularly Lewy body dementia or Parkinson’s disease-related dementia. Dementia affects millions of people in the United States, and some experts believe that case numbers will continue to rise in the coming years. With this in mind, researchers look for early interventions, treatments, and ways to predict whether someone is at a higher risk for dementia. Researchers from the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics Karolinska Institutet in Sweden used data from the Stockholm CREAtinine Measurement (SCREAM) project, which studies kidney disease. The scientists checked to see what percentage of participants had an incidence of acute kidney injury, and whether or not they developed any form of dementia. They learned that people who had acute kidney injuries had a 49% higher chance of dementia than people who did not have an acute kidney injury. The study appears in the journal Neurology.

Why it’s important to identify dementia risk factors Dementia affects cognitive abilities and can cause memory loss, loss of language skills, and emotional issues. According to the National Institute on Aging , dementia occurs because of “changes in certain brain regions that cause neurons (nerve cells) and their connections to stop working properly.” The Population Reference Bureau reports that around 7 million older adults in the U.S. have some form of dementia, and the group anticipates that number to nearly double by 2040. Alzheimer’s disease makes up the majority of dementia cases, and some other types of dementia include Lewy body dementia, vascular dementia, and mixed dementia. There is currently no cure for dementia, but some medications can slow down progression or help manage symptoms. The authors of the current study noted that certain risk factors, such as hypertension, obesity, and alcohol use may contribute to dementia, and they wanted to focus on whether acute kidney injury increases the risk. “Ascertaining additional risk factors of dementia is important for identifying high-risk individuals early and advancing preventative and monitoring strategies,” the authors write. The authors noted that acute kidney injury carries a higher risk of mortality, and may disrupt the blood-brain barrier .

Creatinine measurements as kidney injury indicators The researchers used data from the SCREAM project, which tracks healthcare data from Swedish citizens. The researchers analyzed data from around 300,000 adults who were at least 65 years old at the time of their first outpatient creatinine measurement. Creatinine measurement assesses kidney function. Part of the researchers’ inclusion criteria was that participants could not have a dementia diagnosis at the beginning of the study. The participants had a mean age of 75 years, and 56.6% of the participants were female. The participants had a median follow-up of 12.3 years. The researchers used follow-up creatinine measurements to assess for acute kidney injury events. The authors considered acute kidney injury events to have occurred when participants had a creatinine measurement of 1.5 times higher than their baseline, a creatinine measurement of 0.3 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) higher than average, or an incidence of temporary dialysis. The researchers took note of any dementia findings. They based this on whether participants started antidementia drugs, diagnostic codes, or registration in the Swedish registry of cognitive/dementia disorders (Sve/Dem) .

Acute kidney injuries lead to an increase in the risk of dementia After going through the SCREAM project records, the scientists were able to link an incident of acute kidney injury to developing dementia. Around 26% of the participants had at least one incident of an acute kidney injury, and 16% developed dementia. The study found that the rate of dementia was significantly higher after an acute kidney injury incident, and individuals had a 49% increased risk of developing dementia compared to before experiencing an acute kidney injury. When taking the severity of the acute kidney injury into consideration, the authors noted that people who had more severe acute kidney injury cases, or acute kidney injuries that required hospitalization had a higher dementia risk. The researchers also looked at specific dementia types to see whether the acute kidney injury risk was higher for some types over others. The authors noted an increased risk in the following: 88% for Lewy body dementia or Parkinson’s disease-related dementia

47% for vascular dementia

31% for Alzheimer’s disease. Overall, the study highlights that people who have acute kidney injuries – especially those who have severe acute kidney injury incidents – may need extra attention in terms of monitoring their cognitive health. “As a clinical application, this study thus identifies individuals with [acute kidney injury] as a population in which monitoring for dementia and potential preventive and therapeutic strategies may be indicated,” note the authors.