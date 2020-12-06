The genetically altered yellow fever vaccine was highly effective in animals. If it passes clinical trials, the new vaccine would have some advantages over other SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.

The research suggests that the newly developed vaccine would not only protect against COVID-19 but also against yellow fever.

In addition, it appears to provide protection after a single shot, whereas SARS-CoV-2 vaccines such as the one that Pfizer and BioNTech have developed require two doses 1 month apart.

“This has important logistical implications, in particular for countries with a less advanced medical system,” explains Prof. Johan Neyts, from the Rega Institute at KU Leuven in Belgium. Prof. Neyts is one of the virologists who led the research.

Prof. Neyts also believes that the vaccine may offer long lasting immunity against COVID-19.

“It could therefore be an ideal candidate for repeat vaccinations when immunity decreases in people who have received one of the first-generation vaccines,” he says.

The study, which appears in the journal Nature and as a preprint, suggests that a single shot of the vaccine protected hamsters against SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. It also protected mice and monkeys.

The team is now preparing to conduct clinical trials of the new vaccine, which is provisionally called RegaVax, in 2021.