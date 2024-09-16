The researchers report their conclusions in their new study, recently published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology .

However, that number may be a lot more than we have thought, says researchers from University of California – San Francisco.

Previous studies have reported that about 3.3 million people in the United States have atrial fibrillation (AFib) — a condition that causes the heart to beat in an irregular pattern or very rapidly.

“Atrial fibrillation substantially increases the risks of death , stroke , heart failure , heart attack , chronic kidney disease , and dementia , and results in lower quality of life, especially when undiagnosed and untreated,” Noubiap continued. “Therefore, it is crucial to detect atrial fibrillation and appropriately treat it to prevent its complications.”

“However, prevalence estimates of atrial fibrillation from large populations had not been updated for more than 2 decades,” he added.

“Atrial fibrillation is a major contributor to the burden of disease, especially in elderly,” Jean Jacques Noubiap, MD, PhD , a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California – San Francisco with a specialty in global cardiovascular health and first author of this study told Medical News Today.

While AFib is generally considered a condition for older adults over the age of 60, studies have reported an increase of AFib occurring in people at a younger age .

Over the last few years, previous research has reported a rise in AFib cases , with one review published in February 2024 stating that about one in every three to five people over the age of 45 is at risk.

For this study, Noubiap and his team analyzed data from almost 30 million adult patients who had received some type of acute or procedural care in California from 2005 to 2019.

Of those study participants, about 2 million of them received an AFib diagnosis with the numbers increasing over time from 4.49% of participants treated between 2005 and 2009, to 6.82% receiving treatment between 2015 to 2019.

After standardizing this data for the entire U.S., researchers estimated that the current AFib prevalence nationwide is at least 10.55 million or about 5% of the population, which is three times more than previously thought.

Researchers also found that during the course of their study, people with AFib tended to be of a younger age, less likely to be female, and more likely to have high blood pressure and diabetes.