The "youth" protein, pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), protects cells in the eye's retina from oxidative stress, a new animal study shows.

Researchers with the National Eye Institute (NEI) found that declines in PEDF levels may contribute to aging-related diseases of the retina.

Experts hope these findings will lead to developing new therapies that can reverse or counter the effects of PEDF loss. The retina is composed of tissues in the back of the eye that process light signals and send them to the brain. Retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells make up part of this important structure for vision. A recent animal study by the National Eye Institute , part of the National Institutes of Health , suggests that the loss of a certain protein could cause RPE cells to stop nourishing and recycling photoreceptor cells. The resulting senescence or deterioration of RPE cells may trigger the onset of diseases like age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinal dystrophies. These conditions are known to cause progressive vision loss. A team led by Dr. Patricia Becerra, senior investigator at the NEI’s Section of Protein Structure and Function, discovered that the pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF) plays an anti-aging function for RPE cells. Their findings could offer the potential for finding new ways to treat or prevent aging-associated retinal diseases. This study was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

PEDF, the “youth” protein The RPE produces and secretes PEDF via the Serpinf1 gene. PEDF is called the “youth” protein due to its abundance in young retinas. RPE production and PEDF secretion decline during senescence and aging in the eyes, skin, lungs, and other tissues. Earlier research suggests that PEDF can protect photoreceptor cells from damage and inhibit the growth of abnormal blood vessels in the eye. However, Dr. Becerra stated: “We always wondered if loss of PEDF was driven by aging or was driving aging.”

Evidence from PEDF-negative mice To find the answer, Dr. Becerra and her colleagues used a mouse model bioengineered without the PEDF gene Serpinf1. Looking into the cellular structure of the models’ retinas, the researchers discovered remarkable differences from the control samples of wild-type mice. The RPE cell nuclei were enlarged, which could indicate differences in how the cells’ DNA was arranged. These cells had also activated four genes associated with cellular senescence and aging. Dr. Ivan Rebustini, a staff scientist in Dr. Becerra’s lab and the study’s lead author, remarked: “One of the most striking things was this reduction in the PEDF receptor on the surface of the RPE cells in the mouse lacking the PEDF protein. It seems there’s some sort of feedback-loop involving PEDF […]” These changes led the team to conclude that PEDF decline prompts the aging of retinal cells.