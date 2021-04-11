Share on Pinterest Researchers used AI to analyze the brain scans of thousands of people with MS and discovered three new subtypes. Portra/Getty Images Currently, doctors categorize and treat cases of multiple sclerosis (MS) according to the way an individual’s symptoms progress.

In a new study, researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the brain scans of thousands of people with MS to learn more about the disease.

The analysis revealed three MS subtypes based on brain abnormalities associated with MS.

The researchers hope that the deeper understanding of MS that these new subtypes provide will help doctors more effectively target treatment. MS is an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks the myelin sheath that covers and protects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord. This chronic nervous system disease disrupts the flow of electrical signals between the brain and body, which often has life-changing consequences. Its progression is unpredictable, and treatment is difficult. Currently, which one of the four symptom-based categories of MS a person’s condition falls under will determine their treatment options. However, this approach goes only so far. “It does not directly rely on the underlying biology of the disease and, therefore, cannot assist doctors in choosing the right treatment for the right patients,” says Dr. Arman Eshaghi of the Queen Square Institute of Neurology at University College London (UCL). Dr. Eshaghi is the lead author of a new study, which the researchers carried out to develop a better understanding of the physiological mechanisms underpinning clinical symptoms of MS. Using AI, the study has identified three new subtypes of MS that may help doctors more effectively target treatment. The study appears in the journal Nature Communications .

AI ‘sees’ patterns in brain scans The researchers identified the new MS subtypes after performing MRI scans of the brains of 6,322 people with MS. Key to the discovery was the unsupervised analysis of the scans by a UCL-developed AI program called “SuStaIn,” which stands for “Subtype and Staging Inference.” AI and machine learning are especially adept at seeing patterns in data that may be too subtle for humans to detect. “Here,” says Dr. Eshaghi, “we used artificial intelligence and asked the question: Can AI find MS subtypes that follow a certain pattern on brain images? Our AI has uncovered three data-driven MS subtypes that are defined by pathological abnormalities seen on brain images.” The three new subtypes are “cortex-led,” “normal-appearing white matter-led,” and “lesion-led,” with the names describing how they first present as brain abnormalities. To validate their findings, the researchers switched SuStaIn from analysis mode to detection mode and fed it a separate dataset of 3,068 additional brain MRI scans from people with MS. The brain abnormalities in this second group confirmed the existence of the three subtypes.

Subtype-targeted treatment Dr. Eshaghi notes that following the identification of the subtypes, the team “did a further retrospective analysis of patient records to see how people with the newly identified MS subtypes responded to various treatments.” While cautioning that further clinical studies are necessary, Dr. Eshaghi reports: “There was a clear difference, by subtype, in patients’ response to different treatments and in accumulation of disability over time. This is an important step toward predicting individual responses to therapies.”