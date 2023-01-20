Share on Pinterest Artificial intelligence tools may be able to help doctors identify patients at risk for lung cancer. ZEPHYR/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

Researchers developed an A.I. deep learning tool called Sybil to predict lung cancer risk.

Sybil had an AUC (area under the curve) value of 94%, which shows a high degree of ability to correctly classify people with or without lung cancer within a year of screening, and up to 81% within six years.

Sybil also reduced the false positivity rate from 14% with current methods of analysis to 8% for the first scan, opening up the possibility of a single scan for lung cancer.

They noted that further evaluation is needed to ascertain Sybil’s performance, particularly in different ethnic groups.

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer among men and women in the U.S., and the leading cause of cancer death.

Cigarette smoking is the leading risk factor for lung cancer. Not smoking can thus reduce lung cancer risk. Researchers have previously found screening for the condition can reduce lung cancer mortality by 20% in one study on men and women and by 24% in men in another study.

Low-dose computed tomography, also known as a low dose CT scan, is the only recommended way to screen for lung cancer. It involves patients lying on a table while an X-ray machine generates images of their lungs.

The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends annual low dose CT scans for those over 50 years old with a 20-pack-year history of smoking. However, less than 5% of the eligible population undergoes screening in most states in the U.S.

Studies also suggest that many screened patients do not receive adequate long-term care, including follow-ups. Other research shows lung cancer diagnoses are increasing among never- and light-smokers.

Improving the efficiency of low dose CT scans and expanding them to never- and light smokers could reduce lung cancer mortality rates.

Current low dose CT scan approaches require a combination of demographic information, clinical risk factors, and radiologic annotations for results in addition to 3 or 4 low dose CT scans.

Recently, researchers created a deep-learning cancer risk model named Sybil. Unlike current approaches, Sybil requires just one low-chest computed tomography scan to predict lung cancer risk 1-6 years after screening.

“Sybil gives a risk score, not a diagnosis—so it’s most useful to identify which patients need to be followed closely or screened for cancer,” Dr. Lecia V. Sequist, director of the Center for Innovation in Early Detection at Massachusetts General Hospital and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, one of the study’s authors, told Medical News Today.

Sybil’s algorithm is publicly available alongside image annotations to promote further research and clinical applications.

The corresponding study was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.