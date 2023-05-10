Share on Pinterest Experts say they were surprised that an algorithm indicated that women are at higher risk of kidney damage after aneurysm repair. Westend61/Getty Images About 200,000 people in the United States are affected by an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) each year.

Acute kidney injury is a known potential risk factor following surgical AAA repair.

Researchers from Michigan Medicine have developed an algorithm to detect a person’s kidney damage risk before an endovascular AAA repair.

Using their algorithm, scientists found women have a 1.4 times higher chance of developing acute kidney injury after an endovascular AAA repair. Each year, about 200,000 people in the United States are affected by an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA). An AAA occurs when the walls of the main artery that runs through the abdomen — the abdominal aorta — weaken, causing them to balloon into what is called an aneurysm. Many times surgery — either endovascular or open surgery — is required to repair an AAA. Previous research shows acute kidney injury is a potential risk factor with surgical AAA repair. Researchers from Michigan Medicine recently designed an algorithm that can be used by doctors before performing an endovascular AAA repair to measure a person’s risk for developing kidney damage. After applying their new algorithm to the data of more than 7,000 people, the researchers reported that women are 1.4 times more likely than men to develop acute kidney injury after receiving endovascular AAA repair. This study was recently published in the journal Annals of Vascular Surgery.

Developing an algorithm Researchers first developed an algorithm for doctors to use to identify a person’s risk for developing acute kidney injury after an endovascular AAA repair. After designing the algorithm, they tested it using data from more than 7,000 people in the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium database. Upon analysis, the research team reported that women had a 1.4 times higher chance of developing acute kidney injury after receiving endovascular AAA repair. “While we have seen a higher risk of acute kidney injury in female patients who have undergone coronary stenting or renal stenting, this is the first time we are seeing a higher risk after endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm repair,” said Dr. Peter Henke, a vascular surgeon and director of the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center and senior author of this study. Scientists also found people with a reduced glomerular filtration rate had a 4.7 times higher chance of developing acute kidney injury after aneurysm repair. Additionally, those with larger aneurysms also had a higher risk for kidney damage.