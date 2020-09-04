A 25-year-old male seems to have the United States’ first case of reinfection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Share on Pinterest Researchers wonder under which circumstances reinfection is possible and what it might imply.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resident of Reno, Nevada tested positive for infection with SARS-CoV-2 in mid-April 2020 after the onset of mild symptoms, such as a sore throat, a cough, headaches, nausea, and diarrhea.

After recovering, he twice tested negative for the virus in May. But at the end of that month, just 48 days after the first positive test, he tested positive again, this time with more severe symptoms, including a fever.

He was later admitted to a hospital after developing difficulties breathing and received supplemental oxygen.

When researchers, led by the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory (NSPHL), sequenced the virus particles in each of the positive test samples, they found substantial differences.

For the virus that caused the first infection to mutate from one sequence to the other within 48 days would require a very fast mutation rate — one considerably faster than any previously observed in this virus.

The scientists therefore believe that the second case was a new infection, not a resurgence of the original infection after persisting without symptoms in the intervening period.

They also note that the male did not appear to have a suppressed immune system, tested negative for HIV, and was not taking immunosuppressant drugs.

To rule out the possibility that the two samples came from different individuals, as a result of mishandling or mislabeling, the researchers called on the services of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Forensic testing by its scientists confirmed that the specimens were indeed from the same person.

The findings have not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a journal, but the researchers have posted them as a preprint on the server SSRN.