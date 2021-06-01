Share on Pinterest What happens after someone has recovered from COVID-19? Gian Marco Frau/EyeEm/Getty Images

A new study documents the post-hospitalization health of people who developed COVID-19 in its first wave.

The researchers found that nearly half of those who survived COVID-19 experienced lasting damage.

In addition, more than 40% of those left in poor health were never assessed for further treatment prior to discharge.

For many, recovery from COVID-19’s acute phase is just the beginning of the story. COVID-19 can affect the long-term health of a person’s heart, brain, lungs, kidneys, and skin. It can also cause a host of lasting symptoms, referred to collectively as “long COVID.”

A new study has found that 45% of patients hospitalized and treated for COVID-19 were still experiencing related health issues when they were discharged.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Alecia K. Daunter, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, says, “Physicians and others in the healthcare system were working appropriately to discharge patients.” However, she notes:

“[Patients] survived, but these people left the hospital in worse physical condition than they started. If they needed outpatient therapy or are now walking with a cane, something happened that impacted their discharge plan.”

The researcher explains why this happened so often during the pandemic’s early crisis stage:

“[Doctors and hospitals] needed to keep patients safe while maximizing available beds and minimizing exposure to staff. I think that contributed to many people not being assessed by a therapist or [physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R)] physician.”

The new study helmed by Dr. Daunter now appears in the journal PM&R .