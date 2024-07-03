Share on Pinterest Scientists have found new biomarkers that may aid Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Gerardo Huitrón/Getty Images

In Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, the blood-brain barrier is disrupted.

A new study has uncovered unique molecular signatures linked to the disruption of this blood-brain barrier in Alzheimer’s disease.

These findings could lead to new ways of using biomarkers in the diagnosis and treatment of this increasingly common disease.

Dementia currently affects more than 57 million people worldwide, and is projected to affect some 150 million by 2050. And up to 80% of people diagnosed with dementia have Alzheimer’s disease.

People with Alzheimer’s disease experience a range of symptoms, which usually start with memory issues, confusion, coordination problems, personality changes, and difficulty completing familiar tasks.

Changes in the brain that lead to these symptoms include the buildup of amyloid beta (Aβ) and tau proteins, as well as inflammation. Studies suggest that these may, in part, result from changes in the blood-brain barrier (BBB) — a semi-permeable membrane in the small blood vessels that shields the brain from toxic substances and supplies the brain with nutrients.

Now, a study led by researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Florida has found unique molecular changes in the blood-brain barrier of people with Alzheimer’s disease, markers of which can be detected in the blood.

The study, which is published in Nature Communications , suggests that these molecular signatures could lead to new methods for diagnosing and treating Alzheimer’s disease.