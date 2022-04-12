Share on Pinterest New research finds that loss of so-called arousal neurons may explain sleepiness in Alzheimer’s. Shannon Fagan/Getty Images

Researchers investigated the link between wake-promoting neurons and sleep quality in people with neurodegenerative conditions including Alzheimer’s.

They found that having fewer wake-promoting neurons was linked to a higher sleep drive.

The researchers say their findings suggest that subcortical arousal mechanisms are linked to sleep disturbances in the early stages of neurodegenerative conditions.

Sleep disruption is common among patients with neurodegenerative conditions. For example, those with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) often experience daytime sleepiness and sundowning.

On the other side of the spectrum, people with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) — a rare neurological disorder affecting movement, walking, and balance — find it harder to sleep.

Previous studies have found that, in AD, groups of subcortical neurons linked to wakefulness are affected by a buildup of tau protein in the brain, and that these produce extreme neuronal loss. However, in PSP, these same wake-promoting neurons are protected despite tau accumulation.

Understanding the reasons behind different outcomes from tau-protein buildup in AD and PSP could help researchers develop more effective ways to improve sleep for both conditions.

Recently, researchers investigated the relationship between wake-promoting neurons and sleep quality among patients with AD and PSP.

They found that the loss of wake-promoting neurons among patients with neurological conditions may disturb the sleep-wake cycle.

“These findings indicate that AD and PSP target areas of the brainstem and hypothalamus that regulate wakefulness and keep people awake,“ Bryce Mander, Ph.D., assistant professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at the University of California, Irvine, not involved in the study, told Medical News Today.

“These diseases do so in different ways, resulting in the clinical sleepiness phenotypes observed. In AD specifically, degeneration of these centers leads to increased sleepiness because the wakefulness drive is reduced by the loss of wake-promoting neurons,” he added.